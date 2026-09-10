Divyenndu Reveals Shraddha Kapoor Made His Instagram, Anupam Kher Created X

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Divyenndu explained his name spelling change for balancing energies.

Shraddha Kapoor created his Instagram account during 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'.

Anupam Kher set up his Twitter account for '21 Topon Ki Salaami'.

Divyenndu has revealed two unexpected stories from his film journey: why he changed his name’s spelling and how he joined Instagram. On Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date, the actor spoke about his belief in balancing energies. He recalled that Shraddha Kapoor created his Instagram account while they were shooting Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Divyenndu, who had already appeared in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Chashme Baddoor, said he was not on Instagram then. He also shared how Anupam Kher helped create his Twitter account, adding an amusing detail to his early social media journey as well as his career.

Divyenndu On Changing His Name Spelling

Divyenndu explained that his decision to alter the spelling of his name was connected to his belief in the science of balancing energies. Speaking about the change, the actor said he prefers to remain in sync with the energies associated with his name.

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“I got to know that there is a science to it. It’s science only, which talks about balancing. Yeh aapka naam hai aur yeh balance hona chahiye. And I am a very firm believer. Yeh mera naam hai aur mujhe sync mein rehna hai energies ke saath. Toh koi cheez agar mujhe energies ke saath sync mein laayegi, toh main uski baat maanunga.”

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Shraddha Kapoor Created His Instagram

Neha Dhupia then asked Divyenndu whether he had also changed the spelling of his name on his social media accounts and email IDs. His answer revealed that he did not even create his Instagram account himself. Divyenndu recalled that Shraddha Kapoor set up his Instagram profile while they were working on Batti Gul Meter Chalu. He had already acted in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Chashme Baddoor but had not joined Instagram at that point.

“Mera Insta banaya tha Shraddha Kapoor ne jab humne Batti Gul Meter Chalu kari thi. Pyaar Ka Punchnama aur Chashme Baddoor kar chuka tha main usse pehle, lekin main Instagram pe nahi tha.”

Anupam Kher Made His Twitter Account

Divyenndu also revealed that his Twitter account has an equally interesting origin. According to the actor, Anupam Kher helped set it up when they worked together on 21 Topon Ki Salaami. “Aur mera Twitter Kher sahab, Anupam Kher ji ne banaya tha. Humne film banayi thi 21 Topon Ki Salaami. Toh unhone kuch karke mera account banaya tha,” he said.

From explaining the thinking behind his name change to recalling how his social media accounts were created by his co-stars and colleagues, Divyenndu shared several lesser-known details about his personal and professional journey on Double Date.