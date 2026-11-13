Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Groom's identity private, citing personal, sacred space.

Television actress Preetika Rao, best known for playing Aaliya in the popular show Beintehaa, has tied the knot in an intimate and serene wedding ceremony in Bengaluru. The wedding was also attended by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Preetika has married into a Tamil Brahmin family.

The actress announced the news on Instagram and even shared glimpses of her special day. She, however, concealed her husband’s identity by blurring his face in the photographs she uploaded.

Preetika Rao Wedding

Preetika revealed that she got married at the tranquil Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru, surrounded by her family and close friends. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar personally graced the occasion to bless the newlywed couple.

Sharing a series of pictures from the intimate celebration, the actress penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude. "With the blessings of my Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar ji @gurudev, my beloved parents, sister Amrita, relatives and friends, I got married at the beautiful and serene Art Of Living venue in Bengaluru," she wrote.

Preetika added that the presence and blessings of the spiritual leader were the absolute highlight of her wedding day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PREETIKA RAO (@preetika_pree)

Also Read: New OTT Releases This Week: ‘Jailer 2’, ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ And More Arrive On Streaming Platforms

'Too Personal And Sacred A Space'

While fans were delighted by the sudden news, many were curious about the groom's hidden identity. Explaining her deliberate decision to share only a few selective pictures, Preetika stated that she wanted to protect the sanctity of the moment. "Sharing pictures selectively, as I feel it's too personal and sacred a space to be shared with the world at large - in one go!" she clarified to her followers.

She also expressed her joy at marrying into a traditional Tamil Brahmin (Tam-Brahm) family, noting that the cultural values are remarkably similar to her own Mangalorean roots in Karnataka, describing the rich heritage as "ancient and precious".

Reflecting on a milestone year, the actor-model recalled launching her spiritual podcasts with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's interview three years ago. Adding to her achievements in 2026, she recently received a Letter of Appreciation from the Ministry of Culture for her trending Vedic Astrology podcasts on YouTube. Concluding her post, Preetika thanked her supporters and well-wishers, seeking their continued love and blessings for her new chapter.