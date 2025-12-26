Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSamantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Unseen Wedding Photo With Raj Nidimoru In 2025 Gratitude Post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Unseen Wedding Photo With Raj Nidimoru In 2025 Gratitude Post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up 2025 with a heartfelt Instagram post as her wedding photo with Raj Nidimoru captures fans’ attention.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As 2025 draws to a close, Samantha Ruth Prabhu chose to reflect on a year filled with personal and professional milestones. The actress took to Instagram late Thursday night and shared a carousel of photographs that captured defining moments from the past year — from career achievements to intimate personal celebrations.

While the post featured several snapshots highlighting her journey, it was one particular image that immediately caught fans’ attention: a candid wedding-day photograph with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The image showed the newlyweds seated side by side in traditional wedding attire, both smiling warmly at the camera. Samantha accompanied the post with a simple yet heartfelt caption: “A year of gratitude 🤍”.

Wedding Photo With Raj Nidimoru Becomes the Highlight

The wedding photograph stood out among the series, marking Samantha’s new chapter in life. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, putting an end to months of speculation surrounding their relationship. The couple had largely remained private, choosing not to comment on rumours despite frequent public curiosity.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Raj Nidimoru first collaborated with Samantha during the filming of The Family Man Season 2 in 2021. Their professional association later continued on Citadel: Honey Bunny, where Samantha starred opposite Varun Dhawan. Over time, their repeated collaborations and rare public appearances together fueled widespread rumours, which were finally laid to rest when Samantha confirmed their marriage shortly before the wedding ceremony.

Samantha’s Past Relationships and Public Scrutiny

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 until their separation in 2021. Their divorce dominated headlines for years and led to intense speculation around their personal lives. Naga Chaitanya eventually married actor Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024. Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De before his relationship with Samantha.

Despite the attention surrounding her personal life, Samantha has continued to focus on her career, including launching her own production house — another major milestone reflected in her year-end post.

Recent Airport Incident Raises Concern Among Fans

Amid the celebratory mood, Samantha also recently made headlines after a video of her at the Hyderabad airport went viral. In the clip, the actress appeared visibly uncomfortable as she was mobbed by fans upon arrival. Surrounded by a large crowd, her security team was seen holding onto her and guiding her quickly toward her car to ensure her safety. The incident sparked conversations online about celebrity privacy and crowd management.

As 2025 concludes, Samantha’s reflective post appears to sum up a transformative year — one filled with gratitude, growth, and new beginnings.

Related Video

Pawan Singh To Contest Elections In Bihar, Here's What Ravi Kishan Has To Say On Bhojpuri Industry

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Samantha Raj Nidimoru Wedding Samantha Wedding Photo Samantha 2025 Gratitude Post Samantha Personal Life
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'What Kind Of Justice Is This?' Rahul Gandhi Condemns Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
'What Kind Of Justice Is This?' Rahul Gandhi Condemns Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
World
‘Merry Christmas To Dead Terrorists’: Trump After US Military Hits ISIS In Nigeria
‘Merry Christmas To Dead Terrorists’: Trump After US Military Hits ISIS In Nigeria
World
Report: Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh’s Rajbari Over Extortion Claims
Report: Another Hindu Man Lynched By Mob In Bangladesh Over Extortion Claims
World
Indian Student Shot Dead Near Toronto University, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’
Indian Student Shot Dead Near Toronto University, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’
Advertisement

Videos

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary
BMC Election 2026: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande’s Marathi Language Post Sparks Row Ahead of BMC Elections
Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget