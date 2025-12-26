Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Unseen Wedding Photo With Raj Nidimoru In 2025 Gratitude Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As 2025 draws to a close, Samantha Ruth Prabhu chose to reflect on a year filled with personal and professional milestones. The actress took to Instagram late Thursday night and shared a carousel of photographs that captured defining moments from the past year — from career achievements to intimate personal celebrations.

While the post featured several snapshots highlighting her journey, it was one particular image that immediately caught fans’ attention: a candid wedding-day photograph with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The image showed the newlyweds seated side by side in traditional wedding attire, both smiling warmly at the camera. Samantha accompanied the post with a simple yet heartfelt caption: “A year of gratitude 🤍”.

Wedding Photo With Raj Nidimoru Becomes the Highlight

The wedding photograph stood out among the series, marking Samantha’s new chapter in life. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, putting an end to months of speculation surrounding their relationship. The couple had largely remained private, choosing not to comment on rumours despite frequent public curiosity.

Raj Nidimoru first collaborated with Samantha during the filming of The Family Man Season 2 in 2021. Their professional association later continued on Citadel: Honey Bunny, where Samantha starred opposite Varun Dhawan. Over time, their repeated collaborations and rare public appearances together fueled widespread rumours, which were finally laid to rest when Samantha confirmed their marriage shortly before the wedding ceremony.

Samantha’s Past Relationships and Public Scrutiny

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 until their separation in 2021. Their divorce dominated headlines for years and led to intense speculation around their personal lives. Naga Chaitanya eventually married actor Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024. Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De before his relationship with Samantha.

Despite the attention surrounding her personal life, Samantha has continued to focus on her career, including launching her own production house — another major milestone reflected in her year-end post.

Recent Airport Incident Raises Concern Among Fans

Amid the celebratory mood, Samantha also recently made headlines after a video of her at the Hyderabad airport went viral. In the clip, the actress appeared visibly uncomfortable as she was mobbed by fans upon arrival. Surrounded by a large crowd, her security team was seen holding onto her and guiding her quickly toward her car to ensure her safety. The incident sparked conversations online about celebrity privacy and crowd management.

As 2025 concludes, Samantha’s reflective post appears to sum up a transformative year — one filled with gratitude, growth, and new beginnings.