Salman Khan Claps Back At Abhinav Kashyap: ‘Apne Bhai Ke Peeche Padho’

Salman Khan addressed the long-standing tension with filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar. The superstar revealed that he had previously offered Abhinav work, which the filmmaker declined, putting an end to months of public accusations.

Speaking candidly, Salman said, “Ek Dabbang insaan hai. Mere sath uhnhone Aamir ko bhi lapete mein le liya. Pichle weekend ke Vaar pe maine ek aisehi bola tha ke ‘Kaam karo yaar. Nobody’s interested.’ Aj wapas se puchna chahta hoon, ‘Kaam mila kya bhai?’ Aur aise harkatein karne ke baat – har ek ki burai karoge aap- yeh jo naam aap le rahe ho, yeh toh life mein aapke saath kaam nahi karenge. Ab inke saath jitne log jure hai woh bhi nahi karenge. Aur phir humne jab apko ek picture offer ki, apne bola nahi karenge."

Salman Reflects on Personal Impact

Opening up about the emotional toll of the allegations, Salman added, “Mujhe baat buri sirf ek hee cheez lag rahi hai ki apne apne aap ko destroy kar diya. Agar kisike parivar ke peeche padhna hai toh khudke parivar ke peeche padho. Apne bhai ke peeche padho, usse pyar karlo, Maa Pita se pyar karlo, biwi bachho ka khayal rakh lo. I’m saying that they are worried about you. Agar koi apko ek advice deta hai ke bhai soch samajh ke bola karo, I want to see you grow, you are a talented man, achha likhta hai. Yeh gully mat jao. Wapas se aa jao highway pe."

The Backstory of Tensions

The conflict traces back to Dabangg (2010), one of Bollywood’s biggest hits, directed by Abhinav Kashyap. Creative disagreements over credit and production control quickly escalated into public clashes. In subsequent years, Abhinav accused Salman and his family of sabotaging his career, claiming that he was pushed out of major projects after walking away from Dabangg 2.

In interviews, Abhinav has been scathing about Salman and his family, stating, “My opinion on Salman Khan and his family stands. They are not normal human beings. They are proven criminals. He’s out on bail. He’s a convicted criminal, out on bail. A criminal is a criminal. There are things that even I know."

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 offered Salman a platform to address the controversy directly, reaffirming that he had extended opportunities to Abhinav and expressing hope that the filmmaker would refocus on his personal and professional growth.