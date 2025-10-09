Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSaif Ali Khan Reveals Father Mansoor Ali Pataudi’s Wisdom On Marriage Arguments

Saif Ali Khan Reveals Father Mansoor Ali Pataudi’s Wisdom On Marriage Arguments

Saif Ali Khan opens up about valuable advice from his late father Mansoor Ali Pataudi on handling arguments in marriage during a candid conversation with Akshay Kumar on Two Much With Twinkle & Kajol.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

During his appearance on “Two Much With Twinkle and Kajol,” actor Saif Ali Khan opened up about some valuable advice he received from his late father, Mansoor Ali Pataudi, on handling disagreements in marriage.

Sharing personal insights, Saif reflected on how his father’s wisdom has guided him in navigating fights over the years. When Kajol asked Akshay Kumar how he and Twinkle manage their differences and handle arguments, the Khiladi actor admitted that listening to one’s wife is key to maintaining a strong marriage. Akshay said, "She is fire. I am water. She says whatever she wants to. I just keep myself calm and quiet. Just listen and try to understand what she’s trying to say.” He added, “Do whatever you want, but listen. I think every husband should be a good listener.”

Saif jokingly added that sometimes it’s enough to “just act like you’re listening.” The ‘Omkara’ actor then recalled his father’s advice during arguments: to listen quietly, keep looking at your partner, and think about something else instead of speaking Saif said, “He told me, 'I just think about playing cricket or something during the argument. And I don't say anything. He said, "Listen." Look like you're listening.”

In another funny moment, Saif reminisced about visiting Kajol’s home and jokingly admitted he had no memory of even taking a shower in her bathroom. To which, Twinkle said: “She had a little camera there. So, we have some images which she shared with me.” The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor then replied: “A little camera to capture little things…You were the first person I met in terms of movies when I came to Bombay. And we were living next to each other. Yes. I remember your house and your flat.”

Kajol shared a memory of her mother, Tanuja, telling Saif, “If you want to take a bath here, just go ahead.” The stars fondly looked back on their early days in Mumbai, recalling fun anecdotes with the late actor Saeed Jaffrey and even a surprising bathroom mishap involving him.

The latest episode of “Two Much With Twinkle and Kajol” featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan sharing candid stories and memorable moments from their lives and careers.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Twinkle Khanna Kajol Akshay Kumar Saif Ali Khan Mansoor Ali Pataudi Two Much With Twinkle And Kajol
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe On India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe
Election 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab IPS Officer Puran Kumar Suicide Note Names 10 Senior Officers Alleging Harassment
Breaking: Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion In Konaseema Kills Six, Several Injured Rescue Ongoing
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
BJP Finalizes List Of Probable Candidates For Bihar Assembly, Alakman To Give Final Approval
Breaking: Maulana Arrested In Bareilly For Inciting “I Love Mohammad” Slogans Amid Public Outcry
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget