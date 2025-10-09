Saif Ali Khan Reveals Father Mansoor Ali Pataudi’s Wisdom On Marriage Arguments

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







During his appearance on “Two Much With Twinkle and Kajol,” actor Saif Ali Khan opened up about some valuable advice he received from his late father, Mansoor Ali Pataudi, on handling disagreements in marriage.

Sharing personal insights, Saif reflected on how his father’s wisdom has guided him in navigating fights over the years. When Kajol asked Akshay Kumar how he and Twinkle manage their differences and handle arguments, the Khiladi actor admitted that listening to one’s wife is key to maintaining a strong marriage. Akshay said, "She is fire. I am water. She says whatever she wants to. I just keep myself calm and quiet. Just listen and try to understand what she’s trying to say.” He added, “Do whatever you want, but listen. I think every husband should be a good listener.”

Saif jokingly added that sometimes it’s enough to “just act like you’re listening.” The ‘Omkara’ actor then recalled his father’s advice during arguments: to listen quietly, keep looking at your partner, and think about something else instead of speaking Saif said, “He told me, 'I just think about playing cricket or something during the argument. And I don't say anything. He said, "Listen." Look like you're listening.”

In another funny moment, Saif reminisced about visiting Kajol’s home and jokingly admitted he had no memory of even taking a shower in her bathroom. To which, Twinkle said: “She had a little camera there. So, we have some images which she shared with me.” The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor then replied: “A little camera to capture little things…You were the first person I met in terms of movies when I came to Bombay. And we were living next to each other. Yes. I remember your house and your flat.”

Kajol shared a memory of her mother, Tanuja, telling Saif, “If you want to take a bath here, just go ahead.” The stars fondly looked back on their early days in Mumbai, recalling fun anecdotes with the late actor Saeed Jaffrey and even a surprising bathroom mishap involving him.

The latest episode of “Two Much With Twinkle and Kajol” featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan sharing candid stories and memorable moments from their lives and careers.

