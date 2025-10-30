Sadhguru Shares Advice For Ranbir Kapoor Ahead Of ‘Ramayana’: 'Better Transform Yourself'

As anticipation builds around Nitesh Tiwari’s grand-scale adaptation of Ramayana, actor Ranbir Kapoor finds himself under immense pressure to live up to both cinematic and spiritual expectations. Portraying Lord Rama, a revered Hindu deity, the actor faces scrutiny not just from moviegoers but also from devotees, nearly a year before the film’s release.

Sadhguru and Namit Malhotra Discuss the Weight of Playing Divine Roles

During a recent conversation between Sadhguru and Namit Malhotra, the film’s producer, the spiritual leader reflected on the responsibility actors take on when portraying mythological figures. The discussion, shared on Ramayana’s official YouTube channel, saw Sadhguru offer candid insight into the challenge ahead for Ranbir and his co-stars.

Addressing the expectations surrounding the film’s portrayal of Lord Rama, Hanuman, and Sita, Sadhguru remarked, “If they have sense, they should become. It’s an opportunity that you get to play the role of Rama, so you'd better transform yourself. When will you do it in your life? At the same time, there will be a certain unrealistic expectation.”

Sadhguru Cites NT Rama Rao’s Legacy as Example

Sadhguru went on to recall how legendary Telugu star N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) once blurred the lines between his on-screen persona and divine roles. “There was NT Rama Rao in Telugu films, who people worshipped as Krishna because he played him in some 15-16 movies. They put huge cutouts of him playing the flute, and he won the election outright,” he said.

Reflecting on the delicate balance between faith and performance, Sadhguru added, “If you act like Rama in a movie, I expect you to have some gentleness. But it’s unfair to the actor because, after all, it’s a profession. He’s just acting. Hope acting like Rama brings some elements of him into the actor, which will be wonderful for him.”

“A Fair Chance Must Be Given,” Says Sadhguru on Ranbir’s Casting

When Namit Malhotra mentioned how some fans are skeptical of Ranbir’s casting due to his past roles, Sadhguru defended the actor’s professional freedom. “It is not a fair judgment because he acted in some way (in the past). Tomorrow, in another movie, he may act as Ravana. That is a professional actor. But at the same time, your movie runs because of people, not because of actors or directors,” he said, emphasizing that filmmakers must still respect audience sentiment.

Sadhguru concluded, “It’s a very onerous expectation, but I think the actor and director making Ramayana should imbibe a bit of Ram’s quality.”

About the Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana is reportedly one of India’s costliest productions. The two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first installment is slated to release during Diwali 2026, followed by Part Two the next Diwali.