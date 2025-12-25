Rupali Ganguly’s Mom Steals The Show With Dhurandhar Dance; Ranveer Singh Reacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar continues to dominate conversations weeks after its theatrical release, and the film’s chartbuster song Shararat has now taken on a life of its own on social media. The peppy number, featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, has inspired countless dance reels — and the latest one has caught everyone’s attention for all the right reasons.

This time, it’s television star Rupali Ganguly’s mother, Rajani Ganguly, who has gone viral, charming audiences and celebrities alike with her energetic performance.

Rajani Ganguly’s Dance Reel Wins the Internet

The viral Reel was shared by Rupali’s brother, choreographer Vijay Ganguly, who danced alongside his mother in their living room. Captioning the video, Vijay wrote, “Some ‘Shararat’ with my rockstar! @gangulirajani @rupaliganguly we have to make one!”

In the clip, Vijay is seen grooving with his mother before stepping aside to let her take centre stage. Rajani effortlessly steals the show with her confidence, rhythm, and infectious joy. Vijay can later be seen cheering her on before giving her a warm hug, making the video even more endearing.

Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Lead Celebrity Applause

The Reel quickly found its way to the film’s cast and crew, with leading man Ranveer Singh among the first to react. Clearly impressed, the actor commented, “Hahaaaa!!! Superrerrb!!! (heart eyes and heart emojis).”

Director Aditya Dhar also joined in, calling it, “Best Best Bestttttttt. (love and heart emojis).” Ayesha Khan, who features in the song, reacted with fire emojis, while Krystle D'Souza added, “How coooooollll.”

Rupali Ganguly herself couldn’t hide her pride and excitement, writing, “Mummmmyyyy rockstarrrrr (heart and evil eye emojis) The best dance reel on this track.”

From Farah Khan to Jio Studios, Praise Pours In

The Reel sparked a wave of admiration from across the entertainment industry. Farah Khan joked, “Will she work for outside choreographers??” while Tahira Kashyap affectionately called Rajani a ‘rockstar’. Music composer Palash Muchhal echoed the sentiment, writing, “Wow!!!!!!! Such a rockstar aunty is!!!”

Actors and creators including Gauahar Khan, Ganesh Acharya, Dhvani Bhanushali, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tina Dutta and several others showered the Reel with praise. Even producers Jio Studios chimed in, commenting, “Hookstep: Learned. Hearts: Stolen.”

About Dhurandhar and What’s Next

Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, the film hit theatres on December 5 and has since emerged as a massive box-office success.

The film has already crossed ₹600 crore in India and is steadily marching toward the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide. Riding on this momentum, Dhurandhar 2 has been officially announced and is slated for a grand Eid release on March 19, 2026, in Hindi and all South Indian languages.