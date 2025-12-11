The excitement around Golmaal 5 has intensified after filmmaker Rohit Shetty confirmed that he has approached Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan for the upcoming instalment of his blockbuster comedy franchise. The confirmation comes after Rohit’s recent reaction to a viral Instagram post, which hinted at major casting developments for the much-awaited film.

Rohit Shetty’s Instagram ‘Like’ Sparks Buzz

The buzz picked up when Rohit Shetty ‘liked’ a post that discussed the casting chatter surrounding Golmaal 5. The post stated, “Director Rohit Shetty is reportedly gearing up for the next instalment of his blockbuster comedy franchise, Golmaal 5, and the casting chatter is already creating excitement. Industry insiders reveal that Rohit has approached Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan to join the ensemble, with both actresses said to be in early talks."

The viral post further added, “Sources close to the development share that Rohit genuinely enjoys collaborating with Sara and is keen to bring her back to the franchise alongside Kareena. Interestingly, Golmaal 5 is expected to take a more grounded approach compared to its predecessors, reflecting the filmmaker’s intent to evolve with audience feedback.”

Kunal Kemmu Steps In as Creative Consultant

In a notable addition to the core team, Golmaal Again actor Kunal Kemmu is said to be creatively involved behind the scenes. The same post highlighted, “Rohit has reportedly been actively developing the script with a team of young writers to bring a fresh energy to the film, while Golmaal Again star Kunal Khemu is also believed to be contributing as a creative advisor. With this mix of legacy stars and new ideas, Golmaal 5 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated projects from the Shetty camp.”

Kareena & Sara in Talks, Final Cast Expected Soon

Kareena Kapoor, who earlier starred in Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal 3 (2010), is already a familiar face in the franchise. A previous Mid-Day report noted, “Director Abhishek Pathak wants to ensure that the storytelling is as taut as the first two parts. The team plans to begin shooting in Goa by December and wrap up by March 2026. Kareena shares great chemistry with Ajay. Since she led Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal 3 (2010), her presence brings a nostalgic charm. The cast will be finalised by December end.”

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan, who collaborated with Rohit Shetty on Simmba, may share screen space with Kareena for the first time if both actresses come on board. The film is expected to go on floors in 2026, though an official cast announcement is still awaited.