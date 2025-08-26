Actor Ridhima Pandit has strongly reacted to the recent surge in crimes against women, expressing shock and outrage after learning about the Greater Noida dowry death case. The horrific incident involved 28-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws for not bringing an additional ₹36 lakh in dowry.

Ridhima Pandit’s Outrage on Social Media

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ridhima reshared a post that highlighted three separate cases of crimes against women. Alongside it, she wrote, “Three different cases Three cowards in the guise of men.”

She didn’t hold back in condemning the brutality, writing, “Bloody criminals! Dowry related crimes against women are fueled by greed that knows no bounds and cruelty that has no end.”

Demanding strict justice, the actor further wrote, “Look at these faces, they embody inhumanity. Our justice system must respond with the harshest penalties. Only then can we put an end to this brutality.”

The Greater Noida Case

The shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh has shaken the nation. According to reports, Nikki was brutally attacked by her husband and in-laws, who demanded ₹35 lakh from her family. Two disturbing videos from the crime scene have gone viral. In one, she is seen being dragged by her hair, and in another, she appears badly injured, walking down the stairs after being set on fire.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada also reacted to the case, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “Everywhere else: Divorced daughter is better than a dead daughter Indian society: Daughter has to adjust to violence. Dead daughter is better so that we can all sit and cry for few days and move on as if nothing happened. She has to die anyway. This man will be out on bail and marry the next woman sooner or later.”

Ridhima also drew attention to another horrific case from Hyderabad, where a pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her husband. Police stated that the accused strangulated her, dismembered the body, and dumped it in the Musi river. The victim had earlier filed a domestic violence complaint in 2024.

About Ridhima Pandit

Ridhima Pandit became a household name with her lead role in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. She later participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2019, where she finished as the second runner-up. In 2021, she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT. Most recently, she was seen in the Netflix film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.