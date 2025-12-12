Richa Chadha, who recently embraced motherhood with the birth of her first child with actor-producer Ali Fazal, has opened up about the deeply personal upheavals she navigated during pregnancy and postpartum. Alongside sharing the first precious glimpse of her newborn, Richa reflected on the emotional, physical and professional struggles she battled while stepping into this new chapter. Now, as she readies herself to return to the set after nearly two years, the actor is choosing honesty over gloss, revealing the difficult truths of the film industry and the journey of rebuilding her identity as a new mother.

Richa opens up about her journey back to work

In an intimate note on Instagram, Richa posted soft, heartwarming photographs with her daughter while writing candidly about the hurdles she faced. “On Sunday, I went back to work after nearly 2 years. As much as I would have liked to get back sooner, my body, my mind, wasn’t ready at all,” she shared. Beyond the emotional and physical exhaustion of postpartum recovery, Richa revealed she also faced unexpected setbacks within the industry.

Without naming anyone, she spoke about the negativity she encountered, saying many people function from “deep-seated inferiority complexes and scarcity mentality… They’re never happy, like dementors, they suck all joy out of life.” She added that those who behaved insensitively during her most vulnerable phase “perhaps never received adequate love,” adding, “I forgive, but I NEVER forget.”

The actor admitted that regaining her emotional balance after childbirth took far longer than she had imagined. She said a new mother not only needs a support system for her child, but also “amazing support” to piece herself back together. She confessed that she often felt disconnected from who she used to be before her daughter arrived.

Richa also addressed the exhausting pressure on celebrities to turn every life moment into digital content. She criticised how social media often turns personal emotions into public spectacle, adding that even a small peek into her private world could spark performative conversations or “podcast invitations dissecting her private emotions.”

What’s next for Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha last appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s lavish period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Now gearing up for her comeback, she has signed a new comedy written by Amitosh Nagpal, set in North India.

Her upcoming lineup also includes Akhri Somvaar, a dramedy she has written, will produce and also headline. The project examines the societal pressures women face around marriage. Richa is also set to make her international debut with the Indo-British drama Aaina.