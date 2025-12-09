Rhea Chakraborty Opens Up About Considering Egg Freezing At 33, Says Career Is Her Priority

Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about a deeply personal crossroad that many modern women navigate — choosing between biological timelines and professional ambition. In a new episode of her podcast Chapter 2, the actor revealed that she recently consulted a gynaecologist to understand the process of egg freezing, a step she is “thinking about” taking.

Speaking to actor Huma Qureshi on the show, Rhea admitted how emotionally conflicting this phase has been. “I am 33 and I recently visited a gynaecologist for egg freezing. I am thinking about doing it,” she said. Sharing the duality women often feel, she added, “It is such a weird place to be. Your body clock is telling you that you need to have kids, but your mind is telling you, you already have a kid — your brand, your business — and you have to nurture that baby.”

“Egg Freezing Is Torturous… But Do It If It Helps”

Rhea has often spoken about challenges women face around marriage and motherhood. In an earlier conversation with Humans of Bombay, she questioned why only women are burdened with biological pressure, asserting that there is no “right age” to marry.

On her podcast, she addressed the physical intensity of egg freezing, saying, “Egg freezing is torturous… but do it if it helps.” She clarified that motherhood is not on her immediate horizon and that her career remains her primary focus for now. Many of her friends, she added, have already undergone the procedure in their 20s and 30s.

Why Rhea Isn’t Rushing Into Motherhood

Reflecting on her own life plans, Rhea said she wants to accomplish more professionally before building a family. “At 32, I feel I have much more to accomplish in my career before thinking about starting a family,” she noted, calling egg freezing a practical option for women who want both career growth and future flexibility.

A Look at Her Journey in Showbiz

Rhea Chakraborty began her entertainment career in 2009 as the first runner-up of MTV Scooty Teen Diva. She soon became an MTV VJ, hosting popular shows like Pepsi MTV Wassup, TicTac College Beat and MTV Gone in 60 Seconds.

She made her acting debut with the 2012 Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega and later appeared in Hindi films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable, Bank Chor, Jalebi and cameo roles in Half Girlfriend and Dobaara: See Your Evil. In 2023, she took on a new avatar as a gang leader on MTV Roadies 20, where she emerged as the winning leader.