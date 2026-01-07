Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRavie Dubey Welcomes 2026 With Confidence, Teases Big Plans With Sargun Mehta

Ravie Dubey Welcomes 2026 With Confidence, Teases Big Plans With Sargun Mehta

Actor-producer Ravie Dubey welcomes 2026 with optimism and gratitude, sharing a heartfelt New Year message with wife Sargun Mehta and teasing major upcoming projects.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor and producer Ravie Dubey has some big plans for the year 2026 as he steps into the New Year with his actress wife, Sargun Mehta, with confidence and gratitude for all the victories in store for them in the future.

Posting two love-struck pictures with his better half, Ravie wished everyone a belated New Year, saying, "A bit late for a new year post . ..on time to share our intention ….We step into 2026 with confidence, power, and pre-gratitude, Pre Honouring and Pre Celebrating the victories ahead. (sic)"

The 'Ramayana' actor revealed that they have a lot going on for them, something they wish to share with the users in good time.

Ravi added, "There’s a lot in motion and a lot we can’t wait to share. For now, we’re holding that energy close. When the time comes, you’ll know..We love each other and We love you and love is what will catalyse everything this year, through everything we do this year, we choose inspiration, motivation, gratitude, and grace."

The 'Jamai Raja' actor promised that by 2027, they will be taking a massive quantum leap into a beautiful future, full of blessings.

"By the time we enter 2027 we’d have taken an unprecedented quantum leap a dimensional one if u will into all the good there is...Here’s to a powerful 2026. Thank you," the post concluded.

Meanwhile, the future already looks promising for Ravie as he will be essaying the role of Lord Lakshmana in Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana: Part 1", where he will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

The project enjoys a stellar cast with Ranbir as Lord Ram, Yash as Raavan, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Amitabh Bachchan as Jatayu, and Lara Dutt as Kaikeyi.

The highly discussed project has on board Hollywood’s top stunt directors Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa), who have choreographed the epic action sequences between gods and demons.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sargun Mehta Ravie Dubey Ravie Dubey 2026 Plans Ravie Dubey Sargun Mehta Photos Ramayana Part 1 Cast
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Delhi NCR
Turkman Gate Case: First Pictures Of Accused Surface; Kasif, Kaif, Arib, Adnan & Sameer Arrested
Turkman Gate Case: First Pictures Of Accused Surface; Kasif, Kaif, Arib, Adnan & Sameer Arrested
Cities
Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action
Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action
World
‘Cut Ties With China & Russia’: Trump Govt’s Latest Ultimatum To Venezuela
‘Cut Ties With China & Russia’: Trump Govt’s Latest Ultimatum To Venezuela
World
PM Modi Dials Netanyahu, Exchanges New Year Greetings, Reaffirms India-Israel Strategic Partnership
PM Modi Dials Netanyahu, Exchanges New Year Greetings, Reaffirms India-Israel Strategic Partnership
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget