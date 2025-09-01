Celebrated actor Ratna Pathak Shah recently reflected on her career and her approach to acting in a candid interview with journalist Faye D’Souza on YouTube. Married to legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah since 1982, Ratna revealed that the couple has often disagreed when it comes to how they view the craft and profession of acting.

Ratna vs. Naseer on the 'need' to act

Ratna recalled an oft-repeated line from Naseeruddin: “You shouldn’t want to be an actor unless you feel you will die if you don't act.” However, she admitted that she did not share this extreme passion. “I am not one of those types. I am sorry. I had lots of arguments with Naseer about this. How can he say that? What happens to me? I don't feel I will die if I can't act!”

She emphasized that while she deeply values acting and approaches it with dedication, it isn’t the only thing she wants from life. “I love acting, I enjoy it, I do it with extreme concentration and seriousness. But I don't think that is the only thing I want out of life,” she explained. Naseeruddin, however, insisted that true actors must feel that level of urgency to succeed in the profession.

'Are you willing to wait forever?'

Expanding on Naseeruddin Shah’s advice to aspiring actors, Ratna said he is often blunt with students who plan to “try acting for a couple of years.” “Naseer would say to them, ‘Just go now, forget about it. You won’t get anything in two years, I can promise you that.’ Are you willing to wait forever? Are you willing to put up with everything? All the rubbish, all the disappointments? All the pain? There is a lot of pain. So, unless you really feel that you are going to die if you don't act, then best not to get into this business.”

Legacy of Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah remains one of India’s most acclaimed actors, with a career spanning stage and cinema. He is the only Indian to have won the Best Actor Award at the Venice Film Festival for his performance in Paar. He has also been honored with three National Film Awards for his roles in Sparsh, Paar, and Iqbal.

Together, Ratna and Naseer represent two distinct yet equally respected approaches to acting, reminding audiences and students alike that passion for the craft can take many forms.