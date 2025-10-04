Raveena Tandon Says Daughter Rasha Wanted To Be Ariana Grande Before Bollywood Debut

2025 has been the year of star kids in Bollywood, with several fresh faces making their presence felt. Among them, Rasha Thadani, daughter of veteran actress Raveena Tandon, has emerged as one of the brightest newcomers. With her debut film Azaad and the viral track “Uyi Amma,” Rasha has already won praise for her screen presence, acting chops, and dance talent.

While she is now being hailed as a rising star, her journey to cinema wasn’t straightforward. In fact, as Raveena recently disclosed, acting wasn’t Rasha’s first dream.

Rasha wanted to Ariana Grande

In a candid conversation on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Raveena shared that her daughter initially aspired to follow a very different path. “You know, it’s very surreal because honestly we didn’t expect it. We did know that she had the keeda since childhood. I used to ask her, ‘so what do you want to become?’ First her thing was, ‘I want to become Ariana Grande.’ Then from Ariana Grande it became, ‘I want to become a rockstar.’ Then from a rockstar it became, ‘you know what mom, I think I want to act.’ I was like, ‘oh, okay, we didn’t know.’ It was very sweet.”

Raveena added that her daughter’s comfort before the camera was evident early on.

Raveena on Rasha's obsession with acting

The actress fondly recalled an incident from Rasha’s infancy that hinted at her love for performance. “When she was a 3-4 month baby, if she used to cry, the minute we picked her up and showed her the mirror, she would stop crying and just stare at herself. The minute we moved her away from the mirror, she’d start crying again. I actually have videos of her watching herself cry in the mirror. I used to tell my mom, ‘Naani ji, isme na kisi purani heroine ki aatma hai, Rasha mein.’”

It was this natural flair for expressions and self-presentation, Raveena explained, that gradually steered Rasha towards acting.

Mother-Daughter Collaboration

Beyond her Bollywood debut, Rasha has already had the opportunity to work alongside her mother. Raveena revealed that the duo recently filmed their first project together, a jewellery brand campaign. For the actress, the collaboration felt special, given how her daughter once only dreamed of being a popstar.

With her debut success and her mother’s guidance, Rasha Thadani looks poised to carry forward the family’s Bollywood legacy while carving out her own identity.