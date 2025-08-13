Randeep Hooda Lauds SC’s Move To Revisit Stray Dog Ruling, Urges Humane & Practical Solutions

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRandeep Hooda Lauds SC’s Move To Revisit Stray Dog Ruling, Urges Humane & Practical Solutions

Actor and animal lover Randeep Hooda has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to review its recent verdict on stray dogs in the NCR.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 09:49 PM (IST)

Mumbai: Actor and animal lover Randeep Hooda has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to review its recent verdict on stray dogs in the NCR.

The 'Sarbjit' actor applauded the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India for agreeing to re-examine the decision.

Sharing his viewpoint, Randeep penned on his Instagram stories: “So glad to hear that the Honourable CJI has agreed to look into the ruling about stray dogs in NCR. Passing a law and implementing a law should be firstly humane and secondly the infrastructure and sensitivity needs to be taken care of.”

Randeep shared that while stray dogs are our “collective community humanitarian responsibility", at times, they can become a threat to public safety.

Elated that the latest ruling by the apex court has commenced a larger conversation on the subject, he added, “I love animals but will I be able to justify it to a family that has lost a loved one to rabies or dealt with serious injuries? No,” he penned.

However, the 'Highway 2' actor pointed out that impounding the entire stray dog population may neither be practical nor effective.

Instead, Randeep urged to look for alternate methods to tackle the problem such as large-scale cyclical neutering, capturing and redistributing aggressive territorial packs.

“This is a long-term possible solution that over the years will reduce the numbers. Also adopt as many as you can and be actually responsible for them. I know I have,” Randeep concluded.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India issued a verdict instructing the local authorities to capture all stray dogs in Delhi and the NCR within eight weeks and house them in special shelters to be set up by civic authorities.

SC further said that none of the animals should be allowed to escape from these shelter homes.

Randeep has been extremely vocal about his love for animals. The 'Monsoon Wedding' actor owns a wide variety of animals, from horses to dogs.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 09:49 PM (IST)
Randeep Hooda
