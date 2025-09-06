Ranbir-Katrina’s 2013 Ibiza Beach Pics Were Leaked By..., Reveals Paparazzo Manav Manglani

Over a decade after they first took the internet by storm, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s viral Ibiza beach photos have resurfaced in public conversation, this time, thanks to a surprising revelation from veteran paparazzo Manav Manglani. The candid photos from 2013, which showed the then-rumoured couple relaxing on a beach, were widely assumed to have been snapped by a tourist or media photographer. But Manglani now says the truth is quite different.

Appearing on Kunickaa Sadanand’s podcast, Manav Manglani shared that the pictures were leaked “by someone very close” to the actors. “Yes, that was leaked by someone very close to them,” he said, adding that he doesn’t know the identity of the person but confirmed it wasn’t a typical paparazzi capture.

The Last Leak Was Ranbir and Katrina

Manglani recalled several high-profile celebrity stories he helped break over the years, including early photos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and Aditya Roy Kapur with Ananya Panday. But the Ranbir-Katrina episode stood out.

“Aaj nahi toh kal niklega hi niklega, ghar pe thodi affair karne waala hai… It’s not a one-night fling, is it? But these are the pictures that go viral the most… The last leak was Ranbir and Katrina on that beach. That was a long time ago,” he said.

When Kunickaa responded in shock — “That was a leak?” — Manglani confirmed it again: “Yes, that was leaked by someone very close to them…”

Privacy, Ethics, and Media Boundaries Spark Debate

At the time of the 2013 leak, both Ranbir and Katrina had never confirmed their relationship publicly, but the intimate nature of the Ibiza beach photos left little doubt. The images exploded across tabloids and social media, leading to heated debates about media intrusion and celebrity privacy.

Katrina responded with an open letter, urging the press and public to understand the importance of boundaries:

“While I understand public interest in celebrities, private moments should be respected.”

Ranbir also condemned the breach, calling it “a breach of trust” and encouraging the media to “draw a line between public appearances and personal space.”

Aftermath: A Relationship That Ended, But a Conversation That Didn’t

Though both stars moved on in their personal and professional lives, with successful film careers and eventual separate marriages, the Ibiza episode continues to be a landmark moment in India’s ongoing conversation around paparazzi culture and celebrity ethics.

Manglani added that no such photo leaks have happened since then, implying a shift in how such moments are now handled — either with tighter security or more mutual respect between celebrities and the media.