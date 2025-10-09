Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rajvir Jawanda's Last Rites To Be Done At His Native Village In Punjab, Ammy Virk Shares Details

Rajvir Jawanda's Last Rites To Be Done At His Native Village In Punjab, Ammy Virk Shares Details

Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda passed away on September 27 after a motorcycle accident in Himachal Pradesh. His last rites will be held in Pona, Ludhiana.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda passed away on Wednesday morning at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, after succumbing to injuries sustained in a road accident on September 27. Actor Ammy Virk confirmed the news on Instagram and shared that Jawanda’s last rites will be conducted at his native village, Pona, in Jagraon, Ludhiana district, at 11 am on Thursday.

The hospital issued a statement saying, “Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning. Our deepest condolences to his family and fans.”

The Tragic Accident

Jawanda was critically injured in a motorcycle accident while traveling to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. He suffered severe spinal injuries and brain damage and was placed on life support. Before being shifted to Fortis Hospital, he had also experienced a cardiac arrest. The singer remained under intensive care until his untimely demise.

Ammy Virk paid tribute to Jawanda on Instagram, writing simply, “Waheguru ji 🙏,” reflecting the deep respect and mourning shared by the Punjabi entertainment industry and fans alike.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ammy virk (@ammyvirk)

Musical and Acting Legacy

Born in the village of Pona, Jawanda began his music career with the 2014 single Munda Like Me and rose to fame with Kali Jawande Di in 2016. His other popular tracks include Tu Dis Penda, Khush Reha Kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down to Earth, and Kangani.

Apart from music, Jawanda also ventured into acting, appearing in the 2018 Gippy Grewal-starrer Subedar Joginder Singh as well as films like Jind Jaan and Mindo Taseeldarni. Despite having once aspired to become a police officer, he chose to follow his passion for music, leaving an indelible mark on Punjabi cinema and music.

Jawanda’s untimely death at just 35 has left fans and colleagues in shock, mourning the loss of a talented singer and actor whose career had just begun to flourish.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
