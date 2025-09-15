Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRaj Kundra Named In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case, EOW Issues Lookout Notice

Raj Kundra Named In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case, EOW Issues Lookout Notice

Raj Kundra is under investigation by Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing over an alleged ₹60 crore fraud involving Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. A lookout notice has also been issued against him and Shilpa Shetty

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, is once again in the eye of a legal storm. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Mumbai is currently investigating an alleged ₹60 crore fraud case tied to Kundra’s now-defunct venture, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. A lookout notice has been issued against both Kundra and actor Shilpa Shetty following checks on their travel activity.

The Allegation: ₹60 Crore Investment Turned Sour?

The complaint was filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who claims he was duped out of over ₹60 crore in what was initially pitched as a loan-cum-investment deal. Kothari alleged that between 2015 and 2023, he invested in Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd to aid its growth. However, he now alleges the money was misappropriated and used by the couple for personal expenses.

In August 2025, the EOW registered the case and summoned Raj Kundra. Though Kundra sought more time to appear, he is expected to face investigators today.

Kundra & Shetty Deny Wrongdoing

The couple, through their legal representative Prashant Patil, has categorically denied all charges. Patil termed the allegations “baseless and malicious”, asserting that the matter was civil in nature and had already been handled by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

“This is an old transaction, wherein the company went into financial distress and eventually got entangled in a long legal battle at the NCLT. There is no criminality involved,” said Patil.

The lawyer further clarified that: “The investment agreement in question is purely in the nature of an equity investment. The company has already received a liquidation order, which has also been placed before the police department.”

He also noted that auditors and chartered accountants working on the case have been regularly cooperating with authorities and have visited the EOW office over 15 times, submitting documentation including detailed cash flow statements.

Legal Strategy Moving Forward

Patil reiterated that appropriate legal measures will be taken to protect the couple’s reputation and clear their names. The EOW, meanwhile, continues to probe the financial trail and verify if criminal elements are involved in the alleged misuse of investor funds.

This is not the first time Kundra has faced legal scrutiny, but with the EOW now actively involved, the case could develop further depending on the outcome of today’s questioning.

 

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shetty News Raj Kundra Fraud Case Best Deal TV Scam Raj Kundra EOW ₹60 Crore Investment Fraud Deepak Kothari Complaint Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Controversy Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty Legal Case
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas
'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas
India
India-Russia Ties ‘Steadily Advancing’; Attempts To Disrupt Them ‘Destined To Fail,’ Says Moscow
India-Russia Ties ‘Steadily Advancing’; Attempts To Disrupt Them ‘Destined To Fail,’ Says Moscow
World
Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest
Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest
Cricket
IND vs PAK: India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Emotional Dubai Showdown
India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Emotional Dubai Showdown
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget