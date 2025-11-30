Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra Returns Home For Thanksgiving, Shares Heartfelt Family Moments

Priyanka Chopra Returns Home For Thanksgiving, Shares Heartfelt Family Moments

Priyanka Chopra returned home briefly to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family, sharing heartfelt photos and a gratitude-filled note on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
Priyanka Chopra is back with her family for Thanksgiving, taking a brief pause from her tightly packed international commitments. The actor shared glimpses of her short visit home on Instagram, describing it as a moment of grounding amid constant travel. Her warm post celebrating gratitude, family, and togetherness quickly struck a chord with fans across the globe.

‘Back Home for a Quick Minute,’ Says Priyanka

In her heartfelt note on Instagram, Priyanka reflected on the peace she feels when surrounded by loved ones. Sharing a string of intimate family photos, she wrote, “back home for a quick minute. Sometimes I catch myself being in complete awe of the beauty, wonder and love all around me. This thanksgiving I’m so grateful for health, joy, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life that we tend to take for granted sometimes."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She added, “Im so grateful for my family, friends, team and everyone that makes this crazy ride feel easier. After spending so long away from home, I’m just reminding myself one of the best things in life is being able to be surrounded by your loved ones. With immense gratitude. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating."

The actor’s fans flooded her post with love, celebrating the emotional note and the warmth reflected in the photos.

First PIC of Priyanka & Mahesh Babu From SS Rajamouli’s ‘GlobeTrotter’ Surfaces

Meanwhile, another photograph of Priyanka Chopra is making waves online — her first public image with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu from the set of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film GlobeTrotter.

The viral image, originally shared by fan page Jerryxmimi, shows Priyanka posing alongside Mahesh Babu and a group of musicians. Shot recently in Hyderabad, the picture immediately caught fans’ attention as it marks the beginning of buzz around their on-screen collaboration.

Fans React Enthusiastically to the Viral Photo

In the photo, Priyanka is dressed in a sleeveless white top and jeans, her hair neatly tied in a bun. Mahesh Babu appears in a navy T-shirt and a grey cap. The caption read, “Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad few days ago celebrating his birthday #SSMB29 #GlobeTrotter.”

Fans were quick to express excitement. One user commented, “Omg ,finally a pic of them together It’s going to be super duper blockbuster globally," while others filled the post with heart emojis, thrilled to see the two stars in one frame.

With Priyanka returning home for Thanksgiving and GlobeTrotter gaining early buzz, the actor continues to remain at the center of global attention.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Mahesh Babu Priyanka Chopra SS Rajamouli Priyanka Chopra Thanksgiving GlobeTrotter Film
Read more
