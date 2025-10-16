Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Diwali In London, Meets Anoushka Shankar

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Diwali In London, Meets Anoushka Shankar

Priyanka Chopra attended a Diwali celebration in London, meeting Anoushka Shankar, enjoying a card trick, and mingling with guests at a Johnnie Walker event.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Actor Priyanka Chopra lit up London this Wednesday night as she attended a glamorous Diwali party hosted by Johnnie Walker Blue Label alongside fashion designer Rahul Mishra. The celebration brought together a mix of friends, artists, and fashion personalities, with several photos and videos from the event quickly circulating on social media.

Priyanka Meets Anoushka Shankar and Guests

Dressed in a stunning red ensemble, Priyanka posed for pictures on a couch and shared a special moment with sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar. She was also photographed with Rahul Mishra, her manager Anjula Acharia, and other attendees, exuding warmth and charm throughout the evening.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Mesmerised by Magic

One of the highlights of the night was Priyanka participating in a card magic trick. Standing next to Anjula, she was visibly mesmerised by the performance. In clips from the event, the actor can be seen picking up a card and examining it intently, reacting with curiosity and delight. She also enjoyed chatting with fellow guests, keeping the atmosphere lively and engaging.

Priyanka Praises Her Fans and Guests

During conversations with some female attendees, Priyanka expressed admiration for their creativity: "Ladies, you're amazing. I've seen you guys on Instagram. I've seen so much of your stuff. I'm such an admirer of what you are doing. You're incredible. Today was great, but generally, you're so creative, so beautiful."

Upcoming Projects and Busy Schedule

Priyanka has been on the move recently, attending celebrations in cities like New York and Delhi, including her best friend Tamanna Dutt’s birthday. Fans can next see her in the second season of the web series Citadel, followed by her role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. She will also star alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter.

She was most recently seen in the action-comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, alongside Idris Elba, John Cena, Jack Quaid, and others.

The London Diwali bash showcased Priyanka Chopra’s effortless style, charm, and connection with her guests, making it a night to remember for everyone present.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
