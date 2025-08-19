Global icon Priyanka Chopra has landed in Nairobi, Kenya, to begin work on SS Rajamouli’s much-talked-about film, tentatively titled 'Globetrotter'. The actress took to social media to share glimpses of her time in the city, posting photos of Nairobi’s scenic charm on Instagram stories and confirming that she is there for the shoot.

The film, also referred to as SSMB29, was initially expected to begin its Kenya schedule in July. However, the plan was postponed following political unrest in the region. Now, with stability restored, filming is officially set to kick off in the third week of September. According to producer KL Narayana, Rajamouli and his crew will capture breathtaking visuals across Nairobi and the spectacular landscapes of Tanzania, making the African backdrop a central feature of the film’s visual identity.

One of Indian Cinema’s Costliest Productions

With an estimated budget of ₹1,000 crore, 'Globetrotter' is already being hailed as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. True to Rajamouli’s tradition, the film promises to deliver grandeur on an unprecedented scale. The project has generated massive anticipation since its announcement, with fans eagerly waiting to see superstar Mahesh Babu in a global action-adventure spectacle.





Rajamouli Speaks on the First Look Reveal

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday, Rajamouli surprised fans by confirming that the film’s first look will be unveiled in November 2025. His statement gave a rare peek into the ambitious vision behind the project:

“Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice," Rajamouli shared.

He further added, “We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience. – SS Rajamouli.”

With Priyanka Chopra now officially on board and filming underway, excitement for Globetrotter is set to reach new heights.