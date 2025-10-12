Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas A Pro As He Styles Her Hair In Adorable Clip; WATCH

Time and again, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have proven why they’re one of the most adored couples in the entertainment world. PeeCee’s latest social media post is yet another delightful reminder of their heartwarming chemistry and playful bond.

Nick Turns Hairstylist for Priyanka

In the video shared by the Barfi! actress, Priyanka and Nick can be seen on their way to the airport while Nick is busy styling her hair into a bun.

As her husband focuses on perfecting the look, Priyanka says with a laugh, “We are on our way to the airport, recording live.” Complimenting Nick on his efforts, she adds, “You’re getting good at it.”

To this, Nick cheekily replies that he’s “multi-tasking”, helping his wife with her hair while simultaneously watching a baseball match on TV.

The candid clip captures the couple’s easy camaraderie, with a laughing Priyanka adding, “All is well in the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Fans Can’t Get Enough of the Duo’s Chemistry

Soon after the video went viral, fans flooded the comments section with love for the couple.

One Instagram user wrote, “Bless you both — show people you can be real, have fun, have dreams and work for them… Every blessed thing needs effort, intention, devotion, patience and love — ALWAYS — Love.”

Another commented, “Nick is forever concentrating like a real hairdresser.”

A third fan gushed, “He chose a popular celebrity plus biggest green flag... she is also a wonderful woman with strong opinions. Lovely pair.”

Nick’s Sweet Karwa Chauth Surprise

Just a day earlier, Priyanka had shared glimpses from her intimate Karwa Chauth celebration, melting hearts once again.

Revealing that Nick had surprised her by returning home in the middle of his intense tour schedule, she wrote:

“Surprise!! Daddy came home for Karwa Chauth. In the middle of intense touring, when he comes back home to make sure he spends Karwa Chauth with me every year… when my mother-in-law sends me my Sargi the day before, and when my mother brings back delicious food made by Vikas Khanna to break my fast… this is what my dreams were made of. Thank you for being my true chaand. Love you forever and always, @nickjonas.”

From sweet surprises to everyday gestures of love, Priyanka and Nick continue to redefine couple goals proving that romance, respect, and laughter truly make the perfect match.