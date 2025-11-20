Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’ Returns As Paris Museum Unveils New Wax Statue

France: Paris' renowned Grevin Wax Museum unveiled a striking wax figure of Princess Diana, elegantly captured in the iconic 'revenge dress' she wore the evening Prince Charles openly acknowledged his infidelity.

On November 20, the Grevin Museum, one of Europe's oldest wax museums, dressed the life-size figure of the late Princess of Wales in the black, off-the-shoulder, figure-hugging cocktail dress Diana wore to a Serpentine Gallery event in London in 1994, as per France24.

Princess Diana's story remains inseparably tied to Paris, the city where her life was tragically ended in a car crash in August 1997.

Museum officials said that the Grevin director ordered the likeness after being underwhelmed by its counterpart during a visit to Madame Tussauds wax museum in London a couple of years ago. They noted that the unveiling came on the 30th anniversary of an explosive interview that Diana gave to BBC "Panorama", which observers say dented the standing of the monarchy and the Queen.

Grevin, founded in the 19th century, has long packed its ornate halls with political leaders, artists, pop-culture figures, and British royals. Diana is the latest in a steady stream of star wattage additions the museum uses to refresh the collection and boost visitors at the site that has attracted some 700,000 annual visitors in recent years.

