Orry Skips Mumbai Police Summons In High-Profile Drug Case, Seeks More Time

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesOrry Skips Mumbai Police Summons In High-Profile Drug Case, Seeks More Time

The investigation stems from a major mephedrone bust, with Shaikh allegedly running a celebrity rave network. Orry's lawyer requested time until November 25th.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 11:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood socialite and influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, failed to appear before the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Thursday after being summoned in connection with an alleged drug trafficking probe. Instead, his lawyer attended on his behalf and requested time until 25 November.

Authorities had called Orry for questioning following claims made by alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who was recently deported from Dubai and accused of having ties to the Dawood Ibrahim network. According to officers quoted by PTI, the ANC wanted to question him at its Ghatkopar office regarding statements Shaikh made during interrogation.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Shaikh told investigators that he organised lavish parties in Dubai and Mumbai attended by several prominent film industry figures and influencers. The list reportedly includes Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor, director duo Abbas–Mustan, rapper Loka, Orry and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique.

The case centres on a major drug bust in March 2024, when Mumbai Police seized 126.14 kg of mephedrone (MD) worth approximately ₹252 crore from a suspected manufacturing unit on a farm in Sangli district. Shaikh, arrested after his deportation last month, is accused of running an international rave party network catering to celebrities.

Orry, a high-profile figure in Mumbai’s elite social circuit, is regularly spotted with star kids and top actors, including Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and international artists. He has not issued any public response to the summons. Just a day before the scheduled questioning, he was seen attending Travis Scott’s concert in Mumbai.

Investigators are expected to decide their next course of action once Orry appears before the ANC next week.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 11:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Drugs Case Orry
