Prince William Pledges Changes To The Monarchy When He Becomes King

Prince William Pledges Changes To The Monarchy When He Becomes King

Prince William shares candid insights about family pressures, tradition, and his vision for the monarchy in an intimate conversation with Eugene Levy at Windsor Castle for The Reluctant Traveler.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Canadian actor Eugene Levy had a rare glimpse behind the palace doors when he visited Windsor Castle for the Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveler. Known for his roles in 'American Pie' and 'Schitt’s Creek', Levy shared an intimate tour with Prince William, who spoke candidly about family pressures, tradition, and his vision for the monarchy’s future.

A Candid Conversation Inside Windsor Castle

Levy was surprised when William, arriving on his electric scooter, personally led him through some of the castle’s grandest rooms. “I wouldn’t say history overwhelms me. Other things overwhelm me,” William told Levy. “History can be a weight, an anchor. If you’re too attached to the past, you can’t have flexibility. And I like a little bit of change.”

The conversation ranged from William’s late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, to the everyday pressures of family life. “Stuff to do with family overwhelms me, quite a bit,” he admitted, reflecting on how he and Catherine, Princess of Wales, managed their children during challenging times.

Balancing Tradition With Modern Change

William stressed the importance of tradition but emphasized the need for evolution within the monarchy. “There’s also points where you look at tradition and go, ‘Is that still fit for purpose today? Is that still the right thing to do?’” he explained. The Prince added that he plans to implement thoughtful changes once he becomes king, stating, “Change for good… Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen.”

Family, Humor, and Human Moments

The informal interview included walks with the royal family dog, Orla, and a pint at the Two Brewers pub near Windsor Castle. William spoke openly about the impact of King Charles III and Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnoses in 2024, saying it “changes what’s truly important.” Levy reflected on the prince’s warmth and humor, noting, “He was putting me at ease, and made me feel so relaxed. He’s got an incredible sense of humor.”

Ending the day on a reflective note, William said, “I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better.” For once, the monarchy appeared remarkably human behind the castle walls.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Eugene Levy King Charles III Catherine Princess Of Wales Windsor Castle Tour The Reluctant Traveler
Read more
