Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPrasar Bharti CEO Gaurav Dwivedi, Anupam Kher, Karan Razdan Celebrate Rajni 2.0 On DD National, Waves OTT

Prasar Bharti CEO Gaurav Dwivedi, Anupam Kher, Karan Razdan Celebrate Rajni 2.0 On DD National, Waves OTT

At the Rajni 2.0 press conference, Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi and filmmaker Karan Razdan celebrated Priya Tendulkar’s legacy, unveiling a new season addressing urgent social issues on DD National and WAVES OTT.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 05:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a moment steeped in nostalgia and renewed purpose, IAS Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, addressed the press conference of filmmaker Karan Razdan’s Rajni 2.0 on DD National and WAVES OTT, reaffirming the cultural significance and enduring relevance of India’s most iconic social crusader. The evening stood as a stirring tribute to the late Priya Tendulkar, whose fearless portrayal of Rajni reshaped Indian television and awakened a generation to injustice.

Produced by Karan Razdan under the Lord Shiva Entertainment banner, Rajni 2.0 follows Rama Rajni Prabhakarr, who walks in the footsteps of her mother and continues her legacy with unwavering resolve.

The new season boldly confronts urgent, real-world issues — fraudulent builders and RERA challenges, VVIP racism, malpractice in private hospitals, misuse of bypass surgeries, entitlements under Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY, workplace harassment under the POSH Act, chit fund scams, drug de-addiction, and the fast-growing menace of digital arrest frauds targeting senior citizens.

Reflecting on the same, IAS Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, said, “My takeaway from the promo today was three phrases — women empowerment, consumer rights, and the safety of women in the workplace. Rajani was conceptualised, executed, and broadcast before  the issues entered common language,  which shows how much the show was ahead of its time. It is unfortunate we could not find the episodes to re-telecast such great work, much as we would have loved to. But we searched and found Karan Razdan to bring the show back as Rajni 2.0, and we are elated that Rajni is back!”

Speaking at the event, Karan Razdan shared that the show seeks not just to highlight societal problems but to empower citizens with solutions. “Priya Tendulkar made Rajni a movement. Rajni 2.0 honours her legacy by giving today’s viewers the clarity, courage, and information they need to stand up once again,” he said.

The evening also resonated with heartfelt sentiments from distinguished guests. Anupam Kher spoke warmly of his deep friendship with Karan Razdan, his profound respect for Priya Tendulkar, and the need for socially relevant shows like Rajni 2.0 to find space on the DD National platform and WAVES OTT. Harman Baweja expressed pride in standing behind a show aired on DD National and WAVES, adding that his presence also honoured the cherished bond his father, filmmaker Harry Baweja, shared with both Karan Razdan and Anupam Kher.

Actress Aradhana Sharma spoke with disarming candour, saying that working on the series was not only a powerful learning experience but also an eye-opener that deepened her understanding of the social realities portrayed — something she feels proud to voice both as an individual and as an artiste.

The press conference concluded with an emotional remembrance of Basu Chatterjee and Priya Tendulkar, followed by a celebratory cake-cutting that marked the growing success of Rajni 2.0 — a series that continues to honour a formidable legacy while inspiring India to stand up, speak up, and demand a better tomorrow.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Harman Baweja Anupam Kher DD National Aradhana Sharma Ayushman Bharat Prasar Bharati Gaurav Dwivedi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
World
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
Cities
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget