Pawan Singh Turns 40: Midnight Birthday Celebration Video Takes Over Social Media

Pawan Singh Turns 40: Midnight Birthday Celebration Video Takes Over Social Media

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh celebrates his 40th birthday as a midnight party video goes viral, sparking mixed reactions online amid a new song release.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 12:40 PM (IST)

Bhojpuri cinema’s biggest crowd-puller, Pawan Singh, marked his 40th birthday on January 5 with a midnight celebration that has quickly become a talking point on social media. While fans flooded the internet with wishes for the “Power Star,” a video from his birthday party has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online.

Midnight Birthday Bash Goes Viral

Pawan Singh rang in his milestone birthday in the company of close friends during a late-night celebration. In the now-viral clip, the Bhojpuri star is seen cutting a birthday cake while chanting “Har-Har Mahadev.” The video also features a dancer from his newly released song, who is seen assisting him during the cake-cutting ceremony.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivam Shubham (@shivam_shubham9135)

However, the footage has triggered sharp reactions from netizens, with many pointing out that the actor appeared visibly intoxicated. In the video, Pawan struggles to cut the cake on his own, prompting his co-star to step in and help. While some fans chose to overlook the moment and focused on celebrating their favourite star’s birthday, others expressed disappointment, calling the visuals unsettling for a public figure of his stature.

Fans Divided Over Birthday Video

As the video gained traction, social media platforms were flooded with contrasting opinions. Several users criticised the behaviour, expressing concern over the image of one of Bhojpuri cinema’s most influential personalities. Others, however, defended Pawan Singh, terming it a private celebration that should not be over-analysed. Despite the criticism, the birthday buzz remained strong, with hashtags related to Pawan Singh trending through the day.

Adding to the excitement, Pawan Singh also released a brand-new Bhojpuri song at 7 am on his birthday, much to the delight of his fans. The release helped balance the conversation, shifting attention back to his music and stardom.

From Small-Town Roots to Bhojpuri Stardom

Born on January 5, 1986, in Jokhari village of Bihar’s Ara district, Pawan Singh’s journey is one of grit and ambition. He completed his schooling in Ara and received formal music training from his uncle, Ajit Singh. His early exposure to music saw him perform at stage shows and play the harmonium at cultural events.

Pawan made his mark as a lead actor with the Bhojpuri film Rangli Chunariya Tohre Naam. However, it was the 2008 chartbuster Lollipop Lagelu that catapulted him to nationwide and international fame, cementing his status as a Bhojpuri music icon.

Beyond Cinema: Awards and Politics

Over the years, Pawan Singh has received multiple international Bhojpuri film awards and is widely credited with taking Bhojpuri cinema to a global audience. In 2024, he ventured into politics, contesting the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Bihar’s Karakat constituency. Although he lost by a significant margin, his popularity among fans has remained strong.

Despite controversies and public scrutiny, Pawan Singh continues to dominate the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, proving that his fan base and influence remain as powerful as ever.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pawan Singh Controversy Pawan Singh Birthday Pawan Singh 40th Birthday Pawan Singh Viral Video
