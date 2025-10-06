Papon Pays Emotional Tribute To Zubeen Garg In Pune: 'Meri Aukad Nahi Hai Ke Unke Jaise Gaaon'

Singer and composer Papon paid a heartfelt tribute to his late friend and fellow Assamese icon Zubeen Garg during his recent live performance in Pune. The emotional moment unfolded at the Shaam-E-Mehfil event, where Papon remembered Garg and performed his popular track Jaane Kya from Pyaar Ke Side Effects, leaving the audience teary-eyed.

“This is my first show after he left, and I wanted to celebrate him… Zubeen Garg is among us with his voice and music… Meri aukad nahi hai ke unke jaise gaaon, aur yeh gaana meri zone ka bhi nahi hai. But humne isko apne zone mein banaya hai,” Papon said, his voice heavy with emotion.

‘He’s Still Among Us With His Music’

Papon’s moving performance was more than just a musical tribute, it was a reflection of the deep respect and bond the two artists shared. Known for blending folk roots with contemporary sounds, both Papon and Zubeen have been instrumental in taking Assamese music to national and global platforms.

During the show, Papon told the audience that Zubeen’s legacy will continue through his songs and the love of his fans. The crowd responded with loud cheers and applause, many of them visibly moved by the gesture.

Papon’s Online Tribute: ‘Missing You So Much My Brother’

Soon after the concert, Papon took to social media to share a personal message for Garg. “Missing you so much my brother. Stay happy wherever you are,” he wrote. He also urged authorities to “carry the investigations at the fastest possible pace,” adding, “Hope we get the answers to our questions very soon.”

Zubeen Garg’s Death and Ongoing Probe

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 in Singapore, where he was scheduled to perform at the North East Festival. He was rescued from the sea by local authorities but succumbed to his injuries despite intensive care. The Assam CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing the case, and has detained festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sarma. Both are under custody for questioning related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and negligence.

As fans and fellow artists continue to grieve, Papon’s tribute stands as a poignant reminder of the deep void Zubeen Garg’s passing has left in Indian music.