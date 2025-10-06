Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPapon Pays Emotional Tribute To Zubeen Garg In Pune: 'Meri Aukad Nahi Hai Ke Unke Jaise Gaaon'

Papon Pays Emotional Tribute To Zubeen Garg In Pune: 'Meri Aukad Nahi Hai Ke Unke Jaise Gaaon'

Singer Papon paid a touching tribute to the late Zubeen Garg at his Pune concert, performing Jaane Kya from Pyaar Ke Side Effects and recalling their bond.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 08:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer and composer Papon paid a heartfelt tribute to his late friend and fellow Assamese icon Zubeen Garg during his recent live performance in Pune. The emotional moment unfolded at the Shaam-E-Mehfil event, where Papon remembered Garg and performed his popular track Jaane Kya from Pyaar Ke Side Effects, leaving the audience teary-eyed.

“This is my first show after he left, and I wanted to celebrate him… Zubeen Garg is among us with his voice and music… Meri aukad nahi hai ke unke jaise gaaon, aur yeh gaana meri zone ka bhi nahi hai. But humne isko apne zone mein banaya hai,” Papon said, his voice heavy with emotion.

‘He’s Still Among Us With His Music’

Papon’s moving performance was more than just a musical tribute, it was a reflection of the deep respect and bond the two artists shared. Known for blending folk roots with contemporary sounds, both Papon and Zubeen have been instrumental in taking Assamese music to national and global platforms.

During the show, Papon told the audience that Zubeen’s legacy will continue through his songs and the love of his fans. The crowd responded with loud cheers and applause, many of them visibly moved by the gesture.

Papon’s Online Tribute: ‘Missing You So Much My Brother’

Soon after the concert, Papon took to social media to share a personal message for Garg. “Missing you so much my brother. Stay happy wherever you are,” he wrote. He also urged authorities to “carry the investigations at the fastest possible pace,” adding, “Hope we get the answers to our questions very soon.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UNTOLD NORTHEAST (@untold_northeast)

Zubeen Garg’s Death and Ongoing Probe

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 in Singapore, where he was scheduled to perform at the North East Festival. He was rescued from the sea by local authorities but succumbed to his injuries despite intensive care. The Assam CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing the case, and has detained festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sarma. Both are under custody for questioning related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and negligence.

As fans and fellow artists continue to grieve, Papon’s tribute stands as a poignant reminder of the deep void Zubeen Garg’s passing has left in Indian music.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 08:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Papon Zubeen Garg Shyamkanu Mahanta Assam CID Papon Tribute Zubeen Garg Pyaar Ke Side Effects Siddharth Sarma
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
6 Patients Killed As Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Kin Allege Staff Negligence
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
World
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Cities
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
World
Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In Pittsburgh After Asking Gunman 'Are You Alright, Bud?'
Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In Pittsburgh After Asking Gunman 'Are You Alright, Bud?'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget