Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPakistan Denies Putting Salman Khan On Terror Watchlist Over Balochistan Remark

Pakistan Denies Putting Salman Khan On Terror Watchlist Over Balochistan Remark

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information has dismissed reports claiming Salman Khan was placed on a terror watchlist over his Balochistan remark, calling the viral news “unverified and false.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has officially dismissed the circulating reports that claimed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had been placed on its terror watch list following his recent comments about Balochistan.

Pakistan government clarifies stance on Salman Khan reports

Over the weekend, the ministry’s fact-checking division issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), refuting viral claims that the Tiger 3 actor was declared a “terror facilitator.” The post included a screenshot of a headline that read, “Pakistan puts Salman Khan on terror watchlist after Balochistan remark”, stamped with the label “Fake news / unverified.”

The clarification read, “No Pakistani government official statement, notification or entry was found on NACTA’s proscribed persons page or any Ministry of Interior / provincial Home Department gazette notifying Salman Khan’s inclusion in Fourth Schedule.”

It further noted, “All publicly available reports stem from Indian media outlets repeating the allegation, but none trace back to an official Pakistani watch-list publication or formal announcement.”

The statement concluded that, “In absence of verifiable primary evidence, the claim remains unverified and false. Given the optics, this appears to be a sensational headline rather than a substantiated fact.”

The ministry also suggested that the misinformation might have been driven by “sensational motives,” adding that no credible Pakistani source had ever confirmed the claim.

What Salman Khan had said

The controversy began after Salman Khan’s appearance at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he shared the stage with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Speaking about the global reach of Indian cinema, Salman said, “Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here.”

His mention of “Balochistan” in a way that appeared to treat it as separate from Pakistan sparked online debate and led to misleading claims that the Pakistani government had taken punitive action.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
World
'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims
'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims
World
India-US To Soon Sign Trade Deal: Trump's Message From South Korea
India-US To Soon Sign Trade Deal: Trump's Message From South Korea
India
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget