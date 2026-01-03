Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNupur Sanon Confirms Engagement With Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding

Nupur Sanon Confirms Engagement With Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding

Nupur Sanon confirms her wedding buzz with Stebin Ben after sharing dreamy yacht proposal photos on social media.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Speculation around Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben’s relationship has finally come to rest, as the actress officially confirmed her engagement just days ahead of their rumoured wedding. While celebrity couples often prefer to keep personal milestones under wraps until the big day, Nupur chose to share her joy with fans through a romantic social media post that has quickly gone viral.

According to ongoing buzz, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are set to tie the knot in Udaipur later this month. Reports suggest that the wedding celebrations will begin on January 11 and span three days, with only close friends and family in attendance. Though the couple has not publicly addressed the wedding details yet, Nupur’s engagement announcement has all but confirmed the long-standing rumours.

A Picture-Perfect Proposal on a Yacht

Nupur Sanon took to her official social media handle to share a series of photographs from her proposal, which took place aboard a yacht against a serene blue-sky backdrop. In the first image, Stebin Ben is seen kneeling on one knee in front of Nupur, as dancers behind him held banners that read, “Will you marry me?”

Subsequent pictures captured intimate moments from the special day, including Nupur proudly showing off her marquise-cut diamond engagement ring while Stebin held her hand. Another frame showed the couple sharing a tender embrace, while one candid photo featured Kriti Sanon joining the couple for a warm hug, making the moment even more special.

Sharing the pictures, Nupur captioned the post, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.♥️🧿.”

Celebrities and Fans Flood the Comments With Love

Soon after the announcement, friends from the entertainment industry and fans poured heartfelt messages into the comment section. Actor Zaheer Iqbal, singer Sachet Tandon, actor Karan Tacker and celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover reacted with heart emojis, celebrating the couple’s big announcement.

Fans were equally excited. One user wrote, “Oh my god! congratulations YOU GUYSSS! 💗,” while another commented, “Yayayyayaay❤️❤️❤️ Definitely your best decision 😉 Steb is a heeraaa 💎.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

Wedding Bells Around the Corner

With the engagement now official, anticipation around Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding has reached a fever pitch. The couple, who have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye, appear ready to step into a new chapter together, surrounded by love and blessings.

As fans eagerly await their wedding pictures, the yacht proposal has already set the tone for what promises to be a beautiful celebration of love.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrity Wedding News Nupur Sanon Engagement Stebin Ben Wedding Kriti Sanon Sister Wedding
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Hindu Man Dies After Mob Attack As Violence Against Minorities Escalates
Bangladesh Hindu Man Dies After Mob Attack As Violence Against Minorities Escalates
World
Multiple Blasts Rock Venezuela’s Capital Caracas After Trump's Warning, Airspace Shutdown
Multiple Blasts Rock Venezuela’s Capital Caracas After Trump's Warning, Airspace Shutdown
IPL
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
Cities
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
Advertisement

Videos

New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Breaking: Ajit Pawar Takes Swipe at BJP, Targets CM Fadnavis Amid Maharashtra Civic Poll Battle
Indore Toxic Water Tragedy: Tender Delay Alleged, Over 15 Deaths Linked to Pipeline Negligence
Breaking: Tension Erupts at Kamaniya Gate Jabalpur Over Alleged Religious Insult, Situation Under Control
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget