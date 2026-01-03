Nupur Sanon Confirms Engagement With Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Speculation around Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben’s relationship has finally come to rest, as the actress officially confirmed her engagement just days ahead of their rumoured wedding. While celebrity couples often prefer to keep personal milestones under wraps until the big day, Nupur chose to share her joy with fans through a romantic social media post that has quickly gone viral.

According to ongoing buzz, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are set to tie the knot in Udaipur later this month. Reports suggest that the wedding celebrations will begin on January 11 and span three days, with only close friends and family in attendance. Though the couple has not publicly addressed the wedding details yet, Nupur’s engagement announcement has all but confirmed the long-standing rumours.

A Picture-Perfect Proposal on a Yacht

Nupur Sanon took to her official social media handle to share a series of photographs from her proposal, which took place aboard a yacht against a serene blue-sky backdrop. In the first image, Stebin Ben is seen kneeling on one knee in front of Nupur, as dancers behind him held banners that read, “Will you marry me?”

Subsequent pictures captured intimate moments from the special day, including Nupur proudly showing off her marquise-cut diamond engagement ring while Stebin held her hand. Another frame showed the couple sharing a tender embrace, while one candid photo featured Kriti Sanon joining the couple for a warm hug, making the moment even more special.

Sharing the pictures, Nupur captioned the post, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.♥️🧿.”

Celebrities and Fans Flood the Comments With Love

Soon after the announcement, friends from the entertainment industry and fans poured heartfelt messages into the comment section. Actor Zaheer Iqbal, singer Sachet Tandon, actor Karan Tacker and celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover reacted with heart emojis, celebrating the couple’s big announcement.

Fans were equally excited. One user wrote, “Oh my god! congratulations YOU GUYSSS! 💗,” while another commented, “Yayayyayaay❤️❤️❤️ Definitely your best decision 😉 Steb is a heeraaa 💎.”

Wedding Bells Around the Corner

With the engagement now official, anticipation around Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding has reached a fever pitch. The couple, who have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye, appear ready to step into a new chapter together, surrounded by love and blessings.

As fans eagerly await their wedding pictures, the yacht proposal has already set the tone for what promises to be a beautiful celebration of love.