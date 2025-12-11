Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nandita Das Revisits 'Fire' After 25 Years, Says Film Shaped Her Journey Beyond Acting

Nandita Das Revisits ‘Fire’ After 25 Years, Says Film Shaped Her Journey Beyond Acting

Nandita Das watches Fire after 25 years at the Singapore Film Festival, recalling memories with Deepa Mehta and reflecting on how the film shaped her journey.

By : IANS | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Well known actress Nandita Das on Thursday shared that she had watched her critically acclaimed film 'Fire', which triggered a major controversy at the time of its release for its sensitive content, after almost 25 years and thanked the film's director Deepa Mehta for having cast her in the film without even auditioning her.

Taking to her Instagram page to share pictures of her trip to Singapore for the Singapore Film Festival, Nandita Das wrote, "Saw Fire at @sgiffest that too on the big screen, after more than 25 years. I was surprised that I remembered every moment of it - my dialogues, even those of the others, the lighting, the music, pretty much all of it! And it was extra special to sit with Deepa and watch it."

The actress disclosed that she and her director fondly recalled memories of shooting the film while watching it.

She said, "We were whispering to each other throughout the film with memories of the shoot. It all came flooding back. And all the lovely photos, are by @dilipmehtaconstantly."

The actress then went on to explain what the film meant to her and thanked director Deepa Mehta for making her a part of the film.

She said, "Fire began my journey, not only as an actor, but also as someone who wanted to engage with ‘othering’, with fear, prejudice and discrimination in all its forms. Thank you @deepamehtaofficial for casting me in the film, without even auditioning me! Last day Deepa and team (me included) went to a restaurant in the Botanical Garden. Lush green with majestic trees and waterfalls. Basically 3 happy days!"

For the unaware, 'Fire', which released in 1996, was directed by Deepa Mehta and featured actresses Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das in the lead. The romantic drama, which was among the first mainstream films to showcase a lesbian relationship, triggered a major controversy in the country at the time of its release.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shabana Azmi Nandita Das Deepa Mehta Fire Film Fire Controversy Singapore Film Festival LGBTQ Films India Fire 1996
