Following the phenomenal success of 'Saiyaara', fans and industry experts have been buzzing about the possibility of turning the romantic drama into a franchise. However, director Mohit Suri has hinted that a sequel may not be on the cards, at least not immediately.

Saiyaara 2 in works?

In a conversation with Faridoon Shahryar, Suri addressed the growing speculation, stating, “It is the producer’s call. I’ve had my fair share of sequels. I wish them all the best,” adding, “But I think Adi believes if a film goes into becoming a classic, let us not ruin the magic by creating another sequel.” His remarks indicate that producer Aditya Chopra is leaning toward preserving the film’s emotional resonance rather than risking it with a follow-up.

Suri’s Track Record with Sequels

Mohit Suri is no stranger to continuing successful stories, having helmed 'Murder 2', 'Aashiqui 2', 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues'. While 'Murder 2' and 'Aashiqui 2' became critical and commercial successes, particularly for their music, films like 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues' met with mixed reviews and modest box office results.

Saiyaara’s Record-Breaking Run

Released without heavy promotional campaigns, 'Saiyaara', featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, emerged as 2025’s biggest surprise blockbuster. The romantic drama grossed over ₹500 crore globally, making it the highest-grossing Indian romantic film to date. Its soundtrack became a cultural phenomenon, with the title track entering Billboard’s global charts. The film also sparked debates within the industry about the power of fresh talent versus established star power. Despite plagiarism allegations, Saiyaara’s organic success proved that compelling storytelling and music can capture audiences without big names or aggressive marketing.

With its legacy firmly cemented, the question remains, will 'Saiyaara' remain a standalone classic, or will fans eventually see a continuation of its love story? For now, Suri’s comments suggest the former.