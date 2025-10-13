Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash 2025: Kareena, Sara & Malaika Dazzle In Festive Glamour

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesManish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash 2025: Kareena, Sara & Malaika Dazzle In Festive Glamour

Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash lit up Mumbai with Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan dazzling in stunning ethnic wear.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 09:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

When it comes to Bollywood’s Diwali celebrations, Manish Malhotra never disappoints and this year’s party was proof. The celebrated designer transformed his Mumbai residence into a glittering haven of lights, laughter, and luxury, with the who’s who of B-Town arriving in full festive splendour.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s regal ivory ensemble to Suhana Khan’s royal purple drape, the evening sparkled with high fashion and old-school glamour.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Redefines Minimalist Elegance

True to her style, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked breathtaking in an ivory anarkali detailed with mirror work, radiating understated grace. With her hair pulled back into a sleek bun and statement jhumkas accentuating the look, Bebo proved that festive fashion doesn’t need to be loud to be luxurious.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Ananya Panday & Suhana Khan Bring Fresh Festive Glam

Ananya Panday shimmered in a golden embellished lehenga, her crystal-studded blouse and neatly draped dupatta adding just the right sparkle. The actress struck a perfect balance between Gen-Z glamour and traditional elegance, making her one of the evening’s most radiant attendees.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, Suhana Khan turned heads in a regal purple saree intricately embroidered with gold. She paired it with an embellished blouse and kept her accessories minimal. With soft makeup and effortless styling, she perfectly embodied the blend of modern charm and timeless beauty.

Sara Ali Khan & Rekha Add a Touch of Tradition

Sara Ali Khan opted for a coral-pink lehenga detailed with silver embroidery, exuding vibrancy and youth. Minimal jewellery and a few classic bangles rounded off her festive look with just the right dose of elegance.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Veteran icon Rekha lit up the evening in her signature golden Kanjivaram saree, paired with a red blouse and layered temple jewellery. Her sleek bun, trademark red lips, and radiant smile made her a living reminder of Bollywood’s golden era.

 
 
 
 
 
And of course, Malaika Arora brought her signature bold style to the night, effortlessly glamorous as always.

 

 
 
 
 
 
A Night of Glitz, Glamour & Bollywood Bonding

With stars mingling, cameras flashing, and laughter echoing through the night, Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash was less of a party and more of a fashion spectacle. From sequins to silk, the evening reflected everything Bollywood stands for, glamour, grace, and grand celebration.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 09:02 AM (IST)
