Malavika Mohanan To Join ABP Summit Panel On Working Across Languages & Staying Rooted

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025: ABP Network is gearing up for the third edition of its flagship Southern Rising Summit 2025, returning with the theme “Ready for the Future: Innovation, Transformation, Inspiration.” The annual marquee event, which has become a key platform for conversations on South India’s evolving influence, will take place on 25 November at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai.

This year, the summit continues its tradition of pairing political thought leadership with cultural insight. Among the most anticipated cultural sessions is one featuring acclaimed actor Malavika Mohanan, who will share the stage for a compelling conversation titled “Working Across Languages: Staying Close to the Roots.” The session will be moderated by noted journalist and author Kaveree Bamzai.

A Conversation on Cinema, Identity & Multilingual Storytelling

Malavika Mohanan, known for her work across Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi films, brings a rich perspective to the theme of linguistic diversity in Indian cinema. The actor—who seamlessly moves between industries—will reflect on navigating multiple film cultures while preserving her artistic and personal authenticity.

The session will explore how actors today bridge linguistic boundaries, build pan-India appeal, and stay rooted in their cultural foundations while adapting to the demands of a rapidly transforming entertainment landscape. With the south leading India’s cinematic resurgence, Malavika’s presence adds depth to ABP’s cultural programming.

South India’s Creative Power Takes Centre Stage

Beyond entertainment, the Southern Rising Summit has evolved into one of the country’s most influential platforms examining the region’s socio-economic ascent. This year's edition brings together policymakers, innovators, and cultural icons—from political leaders to creative visionaries—highlighting how South India continues to shape national discourse.

From advancements in technology and education to leadership in manufacturing and global digital services, the southern states stand at the forefront of India’s future-ready growth. The inclusion of voices like Malavika Mohanan reinforces this narrative, celebrating not just economic momentum but the region’s ever-expanding creative footprint.

A Region Setting the Pace for the Future

As ABP Network prepares for the 2025 summit, its mission remains focused: spotlighting a region that embraces change, leads with innovation, and continues to inspire the rest of the country. With thought-provoking dialogues and cultural showcases, this year’s edition promises yet another vibrant snapshot of South India’s rise.