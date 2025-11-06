Madhuri Dixit Under Fire For Toronto Event Delay; Organisers Explain What Really Happened

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMadhuri Dixit Under Fire For Toronto Event Delay; Organisers Explain What Really Happened

Madhuri Dixit faces backlash after arriving late to her Toronto show. Organisers blame miscommunication in her team for the delay.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 08:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit has broken her silence following heavy criticism surrounding her recent appearance at the Dil Se… Madhuri event held in Toronto. The actress took to social media to share her gratitude for her fans while also promoting her upcoming meet-and-greet tour across the United States. However, her post reignited frustration among attendees who felt misled about the nature of the Toronto event.

Fans Express Disappointment Over Toronto Event

The Toronto show, promoted as an evening of dance, music, and celebrations, left many fans disgruntled after Madhuri reportedly arrived nearly three hours late. Several attendees claimed the program resembled a talk session rather than the musical spectacle they had anticipated.

In her Instagram post, Madhuri shared, “Thank you Toronto for a lovely Meet and Greet and now looking forward to meeting my fans in New Jersey on 6th November, Boston on 7th November, Chicago on 8th November, Houston on 9th November and New York on 15th November.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Her comment section, however, was quickly filled with criticism. One user wrote, “It’s unfortunate that you’re now stating it’s a meet and greet after your Toronto audience including myself spent our money without having the proper information… Transparency is an important thing.”

Another fan added, “She’s trying to save face now but when they were advertising and promoting they never said that… they should not have promoted this as Madhuri tour if anything special appearance.”

A third comment read, “You owe Toronto an apology for fake advertising… your own post on your profile doesn’t call it a Meet and Greet. It says an evening of dance, music and celebrations.”

Organisers Respond to Allegations

Amid growing backlash, True Sound Live Ltd., the organisers behind the event, released an official statement denying claims of poor management or miscommunication from their side. The company clarified that the event had begun as planned, featuring “a high-energy opening act featuring exceptional singers from Indian Idol.”

Delay Attributed to Miscommunication

According to the organisers, the delay stemmed from Madhuri Dixit’s own management team. The statement read, “Madhuri Dixit’s own management team misinformed her about the call time, resulting in her late arrival around 10 PM. This delay was completely beyond the control of True Sound Live Ltd.”

While the organisers’ clarification sought to defuse the controversy, many attendees continue to express dissatisfaction, demanding greater transparency from future events involving major Bollywood stars.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 08:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Madhuri Dixit Indian Idol Celebrity News Dil Se Madhuri Madhuri Dixit Controversy Toronto Event
