Legendary Kessler Twins Die At 89; Iconic Dancers Known For Work With Astaire & Sinatra

Alice and Ellen Kessler, famed twin performers who shared the stage with legends like Astaire and Sinatra, have died at 89 in Germany, police confirm.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Alice and Ellen Kessler, the iconic twin dancers and singers who rose to international acclaim in the 1950s and went on to share stages with global greats such as Fred Astaire, Frank Sinatra and Harry Belafonte, have died at the age of 89. Police in Munich confirmed the news on Tuesday, stating the case involved a “joint suicide,” according to an emailed statement referenced by AP.

The sisters had been living together in Grünwald, an affluent suburb of Munich. Their deaths were first reported by German outlets Bild and dpa on Monday.

From Ballet Prodigies to Global Stardom

Born in 1937, the Kessler twins began dancing at a young age and trained at the Leipzig Opera children's ballet. Their lives changed dramatically in 1952 when, at age 16, their family fled to West Germany. There, they earned a place in a Düsseldorf revue theatre, where their talent quickly caught attention.

Their big break arrived in 1955 when the director of Paris’s famed Lido cabaret noticed the duo. Their performances there marked the launch of their international careers, setting the stage for worldwide tours and high-profile collaborations.

Performing With Legends—And Turning Down Elvis

During the 1960s, Alice and Ellen became global sensations. After relocating to Rome, they performed with some of the biggest stars of the era — Astaire, Sinatra and Belafonte among them. Their fame was such that Hollywood came calling. However, the twins made the surprising decision to decline appearing alongside Elvis Presley in “Viva Las Vegas” in 1964. According to dpa, they feared being typecast in American musical films.

A Lifetime on Stage, Side by Side

Remarkably, the sisters continued performing well into their later years. Even at 80, they appeared together in a stage musical. Alice reflected shortly before their milestone birthday that neither could have sustained such a long career alone. Being a duo, she said, “only has advantages,” adding, “Together you're stronger.”

Reflecting on their longevity and success, she shared a mantra that defined their journey: “Discipline, every day. Gratitude, time and again. Humility, not cockiness. And togetherness. Until death.”

( with inputs from agencies)

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Harry Belafonte Alice Kessler Ellen Kessler Kessler Twins Death Fred Astaire Collaborators
