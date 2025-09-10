Kunickaa’s Son Ayaan On Her Relationship With Kumar Sanu: “It Was Very, Very Toxic'

Actor Kunickaa Sadanand’s son, Ayaan Lall, has spoken candidly about his mother’s personal life, including her past relationship with singer Kumar Sanu. In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Ayaan reflected on how he and his mother often bonded over their dating lives.

“When I had girlfriends, my mother had boyfriends,” he shared, recalling how he eventually learned about her widely discussed affair with Kumar Sanu.

On Kunickaa’s relationship with Kumar Sanu

Ayaan clarified that contrary to claims that the relationship spanned 27 years, his mother was actually 27 when it began. “People are saying that the affair lasted 27 years, but what she actually said was that she was 27 years old when it happened. It lasted a few years, and she had me when she was 35,” he explained.

Though he never met Sanu himself, Ayaan revealed he has spent time with the singer’s son, Jaan. He added, “She genuinely loves the artiste. She doesn’t love the man anymore, I can promise. And my mother isn’t the obsessive type. It isn’t an ego thing. When I googled him, and asked her about him, she said, ‘He was a very important man in my life. I used to look at him as a soulmate, and everyone should experience that kind of love once in their life. It was toxic. Very, very toxic.’”

Asked when he first became aware of the relationship, Ayaan joked, “When I noticed that she was singing his songs at home all day. I’m just kidding. But she actually adores him as a singer. She still sings his songs.”

On his mother’s personal struggles

Reflecting on his mother’s life after her separation from his father, who moved to the US, Ayaan said, “She was very lonely after the separation, and really craved companionship. Several men entered her life, and left on good terms. Some of them were great husband material, others were great father material. But ultimately, it didn’t work out for her with any of them.”

Kunickaa’s own take on relationship with Kumar Sanu

Kunickaa herself has previously addressed the relationship. In an earlier interview, she revealed that Sanu was “in a very difficult relationship” with his wife Rita at the time. “I was like a wife to him, I considered him like my husband,” she said. She recalled moments of conflict with Rita, adding, “His wife smashed my car with a hockey stick. She would come outside my house and scream. But I understood her. She wanted money for her children, she wasn’t wrong. She said she didn’t want him back.”

Most recently, while on Bigg Boss, Kunickaa stated that her relationship with the singer lasted about five years before ending when she discovered his infidelity. “He was a married man, had separated from his wife, and we were in a live-in relationship. I was not married at that time, we were living in, but then he had an affair with another girl. I left him after he accepted cheating on me,” she revealed.