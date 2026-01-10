Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Udaipur’s royal charm met Bollywood glamour as Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding festivities officially began with a vibrant sangeet night that has since taken over social media. What truly captured everyone’s attention, however, was Kriti Sanon’s high-energy dance performance that turned the evening into a spectacular celebration of music, colour and emotion. From infectious beats to dazzling outfits, the pre-wedding bash delivered unforgettable moments that fans can’t stop replaying.

Kriti Sanon’s Dance Moves Steal The Show

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly Kriti Sanon’s lively presence on the dance floor. Videos circulating online show the actor effortlessly matching the rhythm to the Bhojpuri favourite Lollipop Lagelu, earning thunderous cheers from guests. She was later joined by actor Varun Sharma, her co-star from Arjun Patiala, whose playful steps added to the festive energy.

Another clip that has gone viral captures Kriti dancing joyfully alongside the bride and groom to traditional dhol beats, transforming the sangeet into a full-blown celebration. As the night progressed, Nupur and Stebin themselves stepped in for an energetic performance on Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do, sealing the night with unfiltered joy.

An Intimate Love Story Heads Towards ‘I Do’

After years of togetherness, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben recently marked a new chapter in their relationship with a heartfelt engagement. Stebin went down on one knee, and Nupur accepted, later sharing glimpses of her dazzling diamond ring.

As previously reported, the couple deliberately chose an intimate wedding format.

“Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep the wedding personal. It’s more about family and close friends than a large industry gathering,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Their wedding, scheduled for January 11, reflects that vision, meaningful, warm and centred around loved ones rather than a massive celebrity affair.

Fashion Diaries: Kriti’s Lehenga And Nupur’s Bridal Glow

Kriti Sanon’s sangeet look was a perfect blend of elegance and modern charm. She wore a pink and blue embroidered lehenga featuring a kurti-style blouse with spaghetti straps, mirror-tasselled details and a flared skirt that shimmered under the lights. Her half-tied hairstyle, adorned with mirror and shell accessories, paired beautifully with a Kundan choker, bangles and statement bracelets. Smoky eyes, glossy lips and soft blush completed her radiant appearance.

The bride-to-be, Nupur Sanon, looked every bit the star in a colourful lehenga ensemble. Her gold-embroidered blouse, layered with mirror-adorned chains and tasselled detailing, was the centrepiece of her outfit. The multi-hued skirt sparkled with intricate embroidery, mirrors and sequins. With a braided hairstyle, statement jewellery and dewy makeup, Nupur embodied joyful bridal elegance.

A Celebration To Remember

From heartfelt family moments to electrifying performances and breathtaking outfits, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s sangeet in Udaipur delivered the perfect opening chapter to their wedding story. And with Kriti Sanon leading the dance floor, the celebration became one that fans and guests alike will remember long after the music fades.