Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFrom Dhol Beats To Bhojpuri Hits: Kriti Sanon’s Dance Brings Unmatched Energy To Nupur–Stebin’s Sangeet

From Dhol Beats To Bhojpuri Hits: Kriti Sanon’s Dance Brings Unmatched Energy To Nupur–Stebin’s Sangeet

Kriti Sanon steals the spotlight at sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Udaipur sangeet with electrifying dance moves, show-stopping fashion and unforgettable celebrations.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Udaipur’s royal charm met Bollywood glamour as Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding festivities officially began with a vibrant sangeet night that has since taken over social media. What truly captured everyone’s attention, however, was Kriti Sanon’s high-energy dance performance that turned the evening into a spectacular celebration of music, colour and emotion. From infectious beats to dazzling outfits, the pre-wedding bash delivered unforgettable moments that fans can’t stop replaying.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

ALSO READ: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Roars Past ₹100 Crore Worldwide On Day 1 Despite Harsh Reviews

Kriti Sanon’s Dance Moves Steal The Show

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly Kriti Sanon’s lively presence on the dance floor. Videos circulating online show the actor effortlessly matching the rhythm to the Bhojpuri favourite Lollipop Lagelu, earning thunderous cheers from guests. She was later joined by actor Varun Sharma, her co-star from Arjun Patiala, whose playful steps added to the festive energy.

Another clip that has gone viral captures Kriti dancing joyfully alongside the bride and groom to traditional dhol beats, transforming the sangeet into a full-blown celebration. As the night progressed, Nupur and Stebin themselves stepped in for an energetic performance on Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do, sealing the night with unfiltered joy.

An Intimate Love Story Heads Towards ‘I Do’

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

After years of togetherness, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben recently marked a new chapter in their relationship with a heartfelt engagement. Stebin went down on one knee, and Nupur accepted, later sharing glimpses of her dazzling diamond ring.

As previously reported, the couple deliberately chose an intimate wedding format.

“Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep the wedding personal. It’s more about family and close friends than a large industry gathering,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Their wedding, scheduled for January 11, reflects that vision, meaningful, warm and centred around loved ones rather than a massive celebrity affair.

Fashion Diaries: Kriti’s Lehenga And Nupur’s Bridal Glow

Kriti Sanon’s sangeet look was a perfect blend of elegance and modern charm. She wore a pink and blue embroidered lehenga featuring a kurti-style blouse with spaghetti straps, mirror-tasselled details and a flared skirt that shimmered under the lights. Her half-tied hairstyle, adorned with mirror and shell accessories, paired beautifully with a Kundan choker, bangles and statement bracelets. Smoky eyes, glossy lips and soft blush completed her radiant appearance.

The bride-to-be, Nupur Sanon, looked every bit the star in a colourful lehenga ensemble. Her gold-embroidered blouse, layered with mirror-adorned chains and tasselled detailing, was the centrepiece of her outfit. The multi-hued skirt sparkled with intricate embroidery, mirrors and sequins. With a braided hairstyle, statement jewellery and dewy makeup, Nupur embodied joyful bridal elegance.

A Celebration To Remember

From heartfelt family moments to electrifying performances and breathtaking outfits, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s sangeet in Udaipur delivered the perfect opening chapter to their wedding story. And with Kriti Sanon leading the dance floor, the celebration became one that fans and guests alike will remember long after the music fades.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding festivities begin?

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding festivities officially began with a vibrant sangeet night in Udaipur.

What was the highlight of the sangeet night?

The highlight of the sangeet night was Kriti Sanon's high-energy dance performance, where she danced to

Who joined Kriti Sanon during her dance performance?

Actor Varun Sharma, Kriti's co-star from Arjun Patiala, joined her on the dance floor during the sangeet.

What was the couple's vision for their wedding?

Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep their wedding personal and intimate, focusing on family and close friends rather than a large industry gathering.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Entertainment Stebin Ben Wedding Nupur Sanon Wedding
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Continues To Remain On Edge As Tehran Defies Internet Ban, Over 62 Dead: Updates
Iran Continues To Remain On Edge As Tehran Defies Internet Ban, Over 62 Dead: Updates
World
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
India
Op Sindoor Exposed Pakistan’s Weaknesses, Forced Defence Overhaul: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
Op Sindoor Exposed Pakistan’s Weaknesses, Forced Defence Overhaul: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
Cities
'Serious Concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
'Serious Concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges
Breaking News: Man Dies by Suicide at Saket Court Complex in Delhi
Breaking Political News: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee for Alleged Interference in ED I-PAC Raid, Demands Criminal Action
Political News: TMC Alleges ED Misconduct During I-PAC Office Raid; Complaint Filed
Political News: AAP Lawmakers Protest Against BJP Amid Chaotic Delhi Assembly Sessions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget