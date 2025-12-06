Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kartik Aaryan Pens Emotional Note As Sister Kritika Gets Married

Kartik Aaryan’s sister Kritika gets married, and the actor pens an emotional message celebrating her new journey. Read Kartik’s touching tribute and see details from the wedding.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika is finally married, and seeing her as a bride left the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' star deeply emotional.

Kartik shared a couple of sneak peeks from the beautiful wedding ceremony on social media and penned a heartfelt note for his sister, expressing his amazement at seeing her grow from a young girl running behind him to an elegant bride, heading into a new chapter of her life.

His emotional post of his sister, whom Kartik lovingly calls Kiki, went like this, "There are days that change your world quietly… today was one of them. Seeing my kiki as a bride felt like watching years turn into a moment !! (teary eyes emoji) Kiki, I’ve watched you grow from the little girl who ran behind me everywhere to this graceful bride who walked into her new life today with so much joy and strength. (sic)"

Proud of the woman his sister has turned into, Kartik reminded her that no matter how much she grows up, she will always remain his little sister.

"I’m proud of the woman you’ve become, proud of the values you carry, and grateful for every laugh, fight, secret, and memory we’ve shared. And today, as you walked ahead, my heart stayed right by your side. You may be starting a new chapter, but you’ll always be my little sister- the heartbeat of our family", the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor added.

Kartik further shared his delight that his sister has been able to find true love, something extremely rare in today's time.

Showering blessings on his sister for her new journey, he penned, "Nothing makes me happier than knowing you found that rare, once-in-a-lifetime love, with someone as pure and caring as Tej (red heart emoji)

May this new journey give you everything you once only dreamed of, little one (red heart emoji)"

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan Family Kritika Aaryan Wedding Kartik Sister Kiki Kartik Emotional Post Kritika Tej Wedding
