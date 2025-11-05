Kareena Kapoor Visits Gurudwara With Taimur And Jeh On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Saif Skips Outing

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated the holy festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, on November 5.

The actress in the video shot by paparazzi was seen dressed in beautiful ethnic wear and sported sunglasses. The actress was accompanied by her sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

Earlier in the day, Kareena was seen extending heartfelt wishes to her fans on social media on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The actress visited the Gurudwara located at Pothohar Nagar in Santacruz West, Mumbai. The actress' husband and actor Saif Ali Khan seems to have given it a miss. The couple together celebrate every festival along with their children.

The actress was seen exiting from the Gurdwara after seeking blessings. Kareena, a few weeks ago, had shared a post on her social media account to announce her kickstarting the shoot of her 68th film. Sharing glimpses from her first day at shoot, the actress wrote, “Day 1 of the 68th film, Daayra, with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi Send love and blessings.”

The director of the movie, Meghna Gulzar, also shared the video and wrote, “A journey of blurred and crossed lines. We begin.” Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will star alongside Kareena Kapoor, also expressed his enthusiasm and shared the post. He captioned it as “#Daayra is officially rolling. A new story, a new journey that challenges and excites in equal parts. Thrilled to be stepping into this world.”

For the uninitiated, 'Daayra' is touted to be a gripping crime-drama thriller. It is said to delve into the complexities of punishment, justice and crime.

The movie has been co-written by Yash and Sima along with Meghna Gulzar.

