Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKareena Kapoor Visits Gurudwara With Taimur And Jeh On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Saif Skips Outing

Kareena Kapoor Visits Gurudwara With Taimur And Jeh On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Saif Skips Outing

Kareena Kapoor Kapoor was spotted celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti with her sons Taimur and Jeh at a Mumbai Gurudwara, seeking blessings in ethnic attire, while Saif Ali Khan gave it a miss.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 11:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated the holy festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, on November 5.

The actress in the video shot by paparazzi was seen dressed in beautiful ethnic wear and sported sunglasses. The actress was accompanied by her sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

Earlier in the day, Kareena was seen extending heartfelt wishes to her fans on social media on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The actress visited the Gurudwara located at Pothohar Nagar in Santacruz West, Mumbai. The actress' husband and actor Saif Ali Khan seems to have given it a miss. The couple together celebrate every festival along with their children.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The actress was seen exiting from the Gurdwara after seeking blessings. Kareena, a few weeks ago, had shared a post on her social media account to announce her kickstarting the shoot of her 68th film. Sharing glimpses from her first day at shoot, the actress wrote, “Day 1 of the 68th film, Daayra, with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi Send love and blessings.”

The director of the movie, Meghna Gulzar, also shared the video and wrote, “A journey of blurred and crossed lines. We begin.” Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will star alongside Kareena Kapoor, also expressed his enthusiasm and shared the post. He captioned it as “#Daayra is officially rolling. A new story, a new journey that challenges and excites in equal parts. Thrilled to be stepping into this world.”

For the uninitiated, 'Daayra' is touted to be a gripping crime-drama thriller. It is said to delve into the complexities of punishment, justice and crime.

The movie has been co-written by Yash and Sima along with Meghna Gulzar.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 11:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Stage Set For High-Stakes Bihar Battle With Phase 1 Voting Tomorrow: Key Seats, Candidates, Other Details
Stage Set For High-Stakes Bihar Battle With Phase 1 Voting Tomorrow: Key Seats, Candidates, Other Details
India
PM Modi Meets Women’s World Cup Champions, Praises Team’s Grit & Comeback
PM Modi Meets Women’s World Cup Champions, Praises Team’s Grit & Comeback
World
Bangladesh Bans Zakir Naik's Entry After India's Extradition Warning
Bangladesh Bans Zakir Naik's Entry After India's Extradition Warning
India
Haryana Women Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Fraud Allegation, Say ‘No Vote Chori Here’
Haryana Women Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Fraud Allegation, Say ‘No Vote Chori Here’
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget