Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has added her voice to the ongoing debate on live-in relationships, joining the conversation sparked earlier by Disha Patani’s sister, Khusboo Patani. In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Kangana shared her perspective, arguing that live-in relationships may pose challenges for women.

Kangana Shares Her Perspective

Kangana emphasized the significance of marriages in society, stating, “Marriages are very important in our society, and it is the promise that the man makes to stay loyal to his wife. Jis tarah se aaj kal baatein chal rahi hain regarding log live-in relationships… From what I have seen, these are not women-friendly things. Kal ko aap pregnant hote hain in a live-in… aap ka abortion kaun karayega? Aap sant, maharajaon ko gaaliyaan de rahe hain, unko cancel kar diya hai. But as a big sister, I am telling you that it is not a woman-friendly thing.”

When the host noted that the courts permit live-in relationships, Kangana responded, “Most laws are here to protect women… People say men are from Mars, Women are from Venus, and we can be modern. But take a look at the surveys and it is proven scientifically, where both men and women were asked to list the qualities they would like about their boyfriend/girlfriend and their husband/wife. The men had a different list, but the women had the same list for both. Men can compartmentalise, and women cannot. It is unlikely that a man will change after they go in a live-in with a woman.”

Khusboo Patani’s Earlier Criticism

The debate gained attention last month when Khusboo Patani spoke against spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya, who had claimed that unmarried women above 25 were promiscuous. Khusboo remarked, “He says girls who are above the age of 25 and stay in live-in relationships, woh 4 jagah mooh maar ke aati hai. If only he were around me, I would have made him understand the meaning of the words he has used against women.”

Following backlash, Aniruddhacharya issued an apology, clarifying that his remarks referred to “some women, not all.”

Ongoing Debate on Live-In Relationships

The comments by both Khusboo Patani and Kangana Ranaut have reignited public discourse about the dynamics and legal protections of live-in relationships in India, and whether they are equally advantageous to men and women. Kangana’s take stresses potential risks for women, while sparking wider conversations on societal expectations, personal freedoms, and women’s safety in modern relationships.