Justin Bieber Surprises Indian Bride At Los Angeles Wedding, Viral Moment Wins Fans Online

Pop icon Justin Bieber shocked guests at a Los Angeles wedding by surprising an Indian bride. Viral clips show him mingling with guests and posing for photos.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 02:01 PM (IST)


Pop sensation Justin Bieber recently made an Indian bride’s big day unforgettable by surprising her at her wedding celebrations in Los Angeles. The unexpected appearance quickly became a viral sensation, with clips and images flooding social media platforms and fans praising the singer for his thoughtful gesture.

The surprise moment

In one widely shared clip, Justin is seen casually walking into the wedding venue, leaving the bride and her guests stunned. The video, captioned “Justin Bieber surprised a bride for her wedding in Los Angeles, CA”, shows him interacting warmly with attendees, flashing smiles, and even posing for pictures with the bridesmaids.

The bride, dressed elegantly in a traditional green saree with gold jewellery and kaleeras, looked visibly thrilled, while Justin kept it casual in a white T-shirt, blue shorts, and a bold blue fur jacket.

Internet reactions pour in

Fans were quick to flood social media with adoration for the sweet gesture. Comments ranged from “He’s the sweetest” to “She is so lucky – best surprise and wedding gift for her.” Another user wrote, “Aww, this is so sweet. If I were her, I would have sobbed!” One excited fan added, “SO CUTEEE OMGGGG she’s so lucky! @lilbieber I don’t even have a man, but come to my wedding pls.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
Not all remarks were about the moment, though—some netizens also joked about or questioned Justin’s unusual outfit choice.

Not Bieber’s first Indian wedding moment

This isn’t the first time Bieber has been linked to an Indian wedding. In 2024, he traveled to India to perform at the high-profile celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, reportedly earning $10 million for his sangeet performance. That grand event also saw international stars Rihanna and Katy Perry take the stage.

Bieber’s new music

Beyond surprise appearances, Justin has also been making headlines in music. On 11 July 2025, he dropped his seventh studio album, Swag, without prior announcement. The record features collaborations with Gunna, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans, further adding to the excitement around his artistic comeback.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 02:01 PM (IST)

