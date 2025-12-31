Jiya Shankar Shuts Down Engagement Rumours With Abhishek Malhan, Confirms New Relationship

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Jiya Shankar, who rose to popularity with Bigg Boss OTT 2, has finally addressed the swirling rumours about her alleged engagement to YouTuber and reality show star Abhishek Malhan. Putting an end to speculation, the actor has clarified that she is not engaged to Abhishek and is, in fact, in a relationship with someone else.

The clarification came after social media was abuzz with claims suggesting that the two former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants were set to take their relationship to the next level.

Jiya Shankar Shares Photo With Mystery Man

On Wednesday, Jiya took to her Instagram Stories to shut down the rumours once and for all. She shared a selfie with a man whose identity she chose not to disclose. In the picture, the mystery man is seen kissing her on the cheek while Jiya clicks the photograph.

Along with the image, Jiya wrote, “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025! (sic)”, making it clear that the engagement reports were untrue and that she is not romantically involved with Abhishek Malhan.

The post quickly grabbed attention online, with fans interpreting it as a direct response to the engagement buzz.

How the Engagement Rumours Started

Speculation around Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan intensified after an entertainment page, Telly Khazana, shared a post claiming that the two had made their relationship public and might soon be engaged.

The tweet read, “It’s official! Fukra Insaan and Jiya Shankar have made their relationship public, and reports say an engagement could be on the way. Wishing this cute couple love and happiness always (sic).”

The post spread rapidly across social media platforms, prompting confusion among fans and followers of the two stars.

Past Link-Up Speculation With Abhishek Malhan

This is not the first time Jiya and Abhishek have been linked together. During their time on Bigg Boss OTT 2, viewers frequently shipped them as a couple. After the show concluded, the duo also collaborated on a music video, further fuelling rumours of a possible romance.

However, last year, Jiya had already issued a strong clarification, stating that she and Abhishek were never romantically involved. She had written, “Saying this for one last time to whoever it concerns! I’ve got nothing to do with Fukra Insaan or these meme pages. We shared nothing but friendship, and even that no longer exists. I don’t even follow any of these meme pages or have any knowledge of how this works (sic).”

She also addressed online trolling directed at her and her family, adding, “I always assumed they were making this sort of stuff for views, or I have no idea if someone pays for this s***… So stay in your lane and keep my mother’s and my name out of your filthy mouths (sic).”

What’s Next for Jiya Shankar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 was eventually won by Elvish Yadav, while Abhishek Malhan finished as the runner-up. On the professional front, Jiya Shankar is set to appear next in the Tamil film Kadhal Reset Repeat, which also stars Madhumkesh, Jayaprakash V, and Arjun Ashokan. The film is expected to release in 2026.