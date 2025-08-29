Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJanhvi Kapoor Reveals Funniest Excuse To Avoid Advances: 'I Have Said, I'm Married...'

Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Funniest Excuse To Avoid Advances: 'I Have Said, I'm Married...'

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on IMDb’s Speed Dating about her funniest excuse to dodge advances, her biggest first-date dealbreaker, and how a partner once flew from London to Mumbai just to comfort her.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With Param Sundari finally hitting theatres, lead stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are busy promoting the film. As part of their promotional run, the duo appeared on IMDb’s original series Speed Dating, where they revealed interesting anecdotes about romance, first dates, and what love means to them.

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her candid personality, recalled the unusual situations she has faced while dealing with unwanted attention.

'I’ve Said I’m Married A Lot' – Janhvi On Dodging Advances

Speaking about how she has handled unwanted advances, Janhvi revealed: “I’ve said I’m married a lot. Someone coming up to me in person has mostly been outside of India. A lot of waiters in LA would send me their phone number or get me something that I didn’t order. I was with Orry once and said he’s my husband."

The actress admitted that this excuse often helped her gracefully deflect attention while avoiding uncomfortable situations.

First Date Rules & Her Biggest Dealbreaker

Janhvi also shared what matters most to her on a first date. For her, punctuality and effort are crucial. “The first date is a big one. They shouldn’t show up late; in fact, they should show up early. They should seem nervous," she explained. Adding further, she said, “Intangible and emotional gestures mean a lot more to me than tangible materialistic things."

The Grand Romantic Gesture That Moved Her

Recalling a memorable romantic gesture, Janhvi said: “I would say he had taken a really long trip, gone through a long journey to come and meet me for a short span of time. Once from London to Bombay, to see me for just like 5 hours because I had a really bad dream and I was panicking."

When asked about the lessons Param Sundari taught her about love, Janhvi reflected on the passion behind their craft. She said,
“I don’t think love is only romantic. There is a lot of love we both have towards our work. During our tough days, it wasn’t thinking about the finish line or how maybe we’ll reap certain rewards that was making us go through with it. I think it was purely for the love of cinema, or the idea that we’ll create something that is fun and memorable to watch."

With her heartfelt reflections, Janhvi once again proved why she is admired for being real and relatable both on and off screen.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor Param Sundari Janhvi Kapoor Romance Janhvi Kapoor Funniest Excuse Janhvi Kapoor Love Story Paran Sundari
Embed widget