Ismail Darbar Says Karan Johar And Aditya Chopra Never Responded To His Work Requests

Ismail Darbar reflects on his Bollywood journey, creative differences with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and his exit from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
Music composer Ismail Darbar, known for his unforgettable soundtracks in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, recently spoke about his journey in Bollywood, professional challenges, and his eventual fallout with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Darbar reflected on his career, financial hardships, and his creative choices.

Early Struggles and Professional Challenges

Darbar revealed that about 15 years ago, he reached out to top filmmakers seeking work.

“I called and messaged Karan Johar. I also phoned Aditya Chopra. But after a while, I realised there was no point. I can say their response wasn’t even worthy of a reply… they didn’t even consider me worth responding to. Whoever needs someone like me will surely come; those who don’t, won’t," he said.

Despite facing financial difficulties during lean periods, Darbar emphasized that he never borrowed money from anyone.

“When I struggled, I did it with pride. Now, the higher power has given me a name and identity I can spend my whole life cherishing," he reflected.

Creative Differences With Bhansali

Darbar described his collaboration with Bhansali as intense and marked by honesty.

“I was always clear about what I liked and how I wanted things to sound. If Sanjay suggested something I didn’t agree with, I would say it upfront," he explained.

Their work on Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar became a turning point in their relationship. Darbar invested nearly a year and a half into the project, but a media report calling his work the “backbone" of the series reportedly caused tension. Bhansali allegedly assumed Darbar had planted the story himself.

Leaving Heeramandi

Darbar recounted the confrontation and his decision to leave the project.

“I said, ‘Look, if I have to break the news, I won’t be scared of you; I’ll say it outright that yes, I said it…’ After Sanjay called me in and confronted me, I understood that ‘let it go’ really meant I would eventually be put in a position to leave Heeramandi myself. I left before that could happen," he recalled.

This candid interview highlights the complexities of creative partnerships in Bollywood, where vision, pride, and artistic integrity often intersect.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Ismail Darbar Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Heeramandi Ismail Darbar Bhansali Fallout Creative Differences
