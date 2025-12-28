'If Even 1% You’re Disappointed…': Maruthi’s Big Assurance For Prabhas’ The Raja Saab

Director Maruthi delivered a confident and emotional assurance to fans of Prabhas during the pre-release event of The Raja Saab, held on Saturday ahead of the film’s theatrical release. With anticipation running high for the upcoming horror-comedy, Maruthi made it clear that he was standing firmly behind the film’s quality and content.

The event was attended by the film’s cast and crew, including Prabhas, Niddhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar. The Raja Saab is scheduled to hit theatres on January 9 and is positioned as one of the most awaited Telugu releases of the Sankranthi festive window.

Maruthi’s Uncompromising Assurance to Fans

Addressing the cheering crowd at the event, Maruthi made a striking statement that quickly became the highlight of the evening. Speaking directly to Prabhas’ fan base and family audiences, the filmmaker said, “If even 1% of you are disappointed in the film both Rebel Star fans and family, you can come to my house and question me – Villa No. 17, Kolla Luxuria, Kondapur!"

The remark drew thunderous applause from fans, while Prabhas, who was standing beside him on stage, was seen smiling in response to the director’s confidence. The statement underscored Maruthi’s belief in the film and his willingness to take personal responsibility for audience expectations.

An Emotional Moment on Stage

As the event progressed, Maruthi became visibly emotional while speaking about Prabhas’ commitment and dedication to the project. He praised the actor for trusting the vision of the film and giving it his all. In a touching moment, Prabhas responded by hugging Maruthi on stage, prompting loud cheers and applause from the audience.

The interaction highlighted the mutual respect shared between the actor and the director, further boosting excitement around the film.

Maruthi on Presenting a New Side of Prabhas

Earlier, Maruthi had also spoken about Prabhas in a video message released on the film’s official X handle. In the clip, the director said, “Telugu audience has seen the entertaining version of Prabhas. But Pan India has never. After coming out of the theatre, you will remember Prabhas from this film for many years. The get-up and everything… it is a great episode… and has never been seen on Indian screen."

These comments have fueled expectations that The Raja Saab will showcase the actor in a fresh and memorable avatar.

Release Details and Competition

Written and directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Though officially announced in January 2024, the film had gone on floors earlier in 2022. With its January 9 release, the film will face stiff competition from other Telugu and Tamil releases arriving during the Sankranthi season.