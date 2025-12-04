‘I’m His Problem Now’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Playful Take On Her Wedding To Raj Nidimoru

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s intimate wedding with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru continues to dominate social media, and the actor has now added her own humorous touch to the viral celebration. Days after the couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, new behind-the-scenes pictures surfaced online — and Samantha’s cheeky reaction to one of them has fans delighted.

The images were originally shared by Samantha’s close friend Meghna Vinod, who posted a heartfelt photo series documenting tender and candid moments from the festivities. Along with the pictures, Meghna wrote, “What I saw is a love that uplifts yet steadies, listens yet strengthens, calms yet sets free… Wishing you a lifetime of happiness.”

Samantha Reposts Images With a Cheeky One-Liner

Samantha reshared the photographs on her Instagram Stories, adding a witty caption that has now become the highlight of the day. One picture showed the couple seconds before the jaimala, with Samantha smiling at Raj while holding the garland. She captioned it, "The moment when you realise you're his problem now," complete with a purple devil emoji — marking what appears to be her first playful acknowledgment of their relationship post-wedding.

More photos showed Samantha in a bright yellow suit and green dupatta, revealing her mehendi while Raj turned photographer, capturing her laughter and excitement.

A Relationship Long Speculated, Now Official

The pair had been the subject of speculation since 2024, when they were frequently seen together and Samantha often shared photos with Raj online. While they never addressed their equation publicly, the quiet wedding confirmed what fans had long suspected.

Their Journeys Before Finding Each Other

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Raj Nidimoru married Shhyamali De in 2015, and the two reportedly separated in 2022. With their new chapter now unfolding publicly, fans continue to celebrate the couple’s unexpected yet heartwarming union.