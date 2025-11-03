A Hyderabad eatery named after Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has found itself in the spotlight, not for its food, but for a legal notice. The “Chiranjeevi Dhaba”, located in Nallagandla, reportedly came under scrutiny after the actor’s legal team objected to the unauthorised use of his name and photo. The development follows the Hyderabad Civil Court’s order protecting the veteran actor’s personality rights, sparking questions about whether the restaurant would have to change its identity.

Owner Clarifies: ‘It Was Out of Admiration, Not Misuse’

After reports surfaced about the legal notice, the dhaba’s owner Ravi Tej addressed the controversy through an Instagram video. Confirming receipt of the notice, he said his decision to name the restaurant after Chiranjeevi came purely from admiration for the legendary star.

He noted that the action was part of a larger legal move affecting around 60 other establishments, following the court’s personality rights order.

“It’s understandable that he might not have been aware of it earlier, but we firmly believed that once he knew the truth, he would respond positively, and our belief proved absolutely right,” said Ravi Tej.

According to the owner, the matter was resolved amicably after discussions with Chiranjeevi’s team. He added that the restaurant now has consent to continue using the name. Addressing social media rumours, he clarified that no arrests were made, stating,

“As long as the actor’s reputation isn’t being harmed, there’s nothing to fear.”

He ended by expressing gratitude to Chiranjeevi for his understanding and support.

Court Order on Celebrity Personality Rights

Earlier in October, Chiranjeevi moved the Hyderabad Civil Court to protect his image, name, and likeness from unauthorised commercial use. The court issued an ad-interim injunction prohibiting individuals and businesses from using the actor’s persona, including his voice, name, photos, and nicknames such as Mega Star, Chiru, and Annayya, for profit without consent.

The court noted that misuse could cause “severe and irreparable harm” to the actor’s dignity and reputation, and warned that any violation could attract civil and criminal consequences. The injunction also comes amid the growing misuse of celebrity images in AI-generated content and merchandise.

What’s Next for Chiranjeevi

On the work front, Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar (2023), is gearing up for a strong comeback. His upcoming projects include Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Vishwambhara, and two untitled ventures with directors Srikanth Odela and Bobby.