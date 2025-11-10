Hema Malini Breaks Silence On Dharmendra’s Health: ‘We’re Hoping...'

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra’s health became the centre of speculation throughout Saturday, after several unverified reports surfaced online claiming that the 89-year-old star had been put on ventilator support at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Some even went so far as to spread false rumours about his passing, prompting concern among fans across the country.

As per an HT City report, Hema Malini stated “We’re hoping for his speedy recovery.” The actress was also spotted visiting the Breach Candy hospital earlier today, where Dharmendra has been undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, their son Sunny Deol was seen arriving at the hospital to check on his father’s condition, sparking further curiosity about the actor’s health.

Family Visits Hospital Amid Rising Concern

While social media was flooded with conflicting reports about Dharmendra’s well-being, no official medical bulletin has been released so far. Hospital sources indicate that the veteran actor is being closely monitored by doctors.

This isn’t the first time such rumours have spread about the Sholay star’s health. Earlier this month, on November 1, similar reports had surfaced about Dharmendra being hospitalised, though those too were later clarified to be routine check-ups.

Reports of Breathlessness Spark Alarm

According to industry sources, the actor was rushed to the hospital again this morning after he complained of breathlessness, leading to speculation that his condition had worsened.

However, those close to the family have urged fans not to believe unverified news, emphasizing that Dharmendra is receiving the best possible medical care.

Bollywood’s Evergreen ‘He-Man’

A towering presence in Indian cinema, Dharmendra remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars. With a career spanning nearly six decades, he has appeared in several iconic films such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Bandini, Dream Girl, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.

The actor continues to work in films, with his next release , Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, slated for release later this year.