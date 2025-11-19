Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Spark Buzz As Their Cozy Photos Go Viral

Hardik Pandya posts new photos and videos with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, including festive celebrations and intimate moments. Here’s everything to know about the model and Hardik’s personal life.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 09:16 AM (IST)
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has once again given fans a peek into his personal life, sharing a fresh set of photos and videos featuring his girlfriend, model Mahieka Sharma. The all-rounder posted the visuals on his Instagram on Tuesday evening, capturing a blend of festive rituals, candid chemistry and cosy moments.

Hardik & Mahieka’s Festive Moments Go Viral

Among the clips posted, one showed the couple dressed in traditional attire as they posed closely for the camera, with Hardik planting a gentle kiss on Mahieka’s cheek. Another video appeared to show the duo performing religious rituals, suggesting the visuals may have been taken during their Diwali celebrations.

A photo that particularly caught attention showed Hardik lifting Mahieka in his arms while she snapped a mirror selfie — a moment fans quickly flooded with comments and admiration.

Mahieka Sharma: Model, Performer & Award Winner

Mahieka, who holds a degree in Economics and Finance, entered the world of modelling and acting after completing her studies. Over the years, she has featured in several music videos, indie films and high-profile ad campaigns for brands including Tanishq, Vivo and Uniqlo. She has also walked for leading fashion designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre and Tarun Tahiliani.

Her dedication to her craft was recognised in 2024 when she received the “Model of the Year (New Age)” award at the Indian Fashion Awards. The same year, despite developing a severe eye infection just before a major runway appearance, Mahieka chose not to withdraw and completed the show with confidence — a moment widely praised in the fashion community.

A Look Back At Hardik’s Past With Natasa Stankovic

Before confirming his relationship with Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya was married to actor-model Natasa Stankovic. The couple, who wed in May 2020 and renewed their vows in February 2023, officially announced their separation in July 2024.

In a joint statement, they shared, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us.” They also emphasised co-parenting their son, adding, “We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 09:16 AM (IST)
